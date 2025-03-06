Design with Jenn Martella: Coastal Cottage in Rock Hall

Since my most recent Houses of the Week have been historic or Eastern Shore vernacular houses, I felt as the Monty Python movie proclaimed “ and now (it’s time) for something completely different” this week. Rock Hall is always a happy hunting ground for me and this house’s blend of contemporary and craftsman styles caught my eye. The charming coastal cottage was designed by the original owners who built the house in 2014 and the current owners bought the property in 2019. Instead a row of houses aligned along the street, this house and the houses on each side of it are set back from each other to maximize both views and privacy. At the rear of the property are marshes and Swan Creek and this house’s views of the water expand as one goes from the first floor to the third floor.

The large mature tree frames the view of the front elevation in its setting of lush landscaping and wood fencing for privacy. After parking my car in the gravel driveway lined with granite edging, I walked up a stone path between orange wattle trees and the trunks of crape myrtle trees waiting for their summer debuts. The path becomes a terrace of larger stones that ends at the wide wood steps to the front porch that spans across the front of the house. I especially admired how the house blends into the landscape with the earth tones of the exterior paint colors the Owners selected and the deep red color of the porch’s metal shed roof and the eave returns at the top floor’s roof were perfect accents. The craftsman roof bracket and the contemporary large round window create a delightful juxtaposition of styles.

The side elevation is long due to its ground floor containing three car bays and another bay for a workshop. To downplay its length, the elevation is enhanced by projections of a box bay and a shed roof and enhanced by the texture of the exposed concrete panels, the vertical board and batten siding, the box bay’s grid of trim and the lattice grid enclosing the porch crawl space. The walls of warm taupe, the white trim bands and the deep red color of the shed roof over the garage doors create an appealing composition.

The side elevation’s box bay grid wraps around the rear elevation’s first and second floors to break up the massing of the house’s rectangular footprint. The French railings add an interesting layer to the elevation and I admired how the posts are aligned with the doors’ frames so the dark pickets disappear into the glass for clear views from within. The pair of sliding doors at the second level and the deck at the third level offer panoramic views of Swan Creek.

The deep rear yard ends at the marshes that blend into Swan Creek and the wooden fence provides privacy. It will soon be spring and the deciduous trees will once again offer shade and color. The row of large light colored stones defining a planting area resembles a giant necklace stretched along the ground.

My old farmhouse has only a brick stoop instead of a proper front porch so I envied this spacious porch. The fixed shutters cleverly break up the wall of board and batten siding and creates a coastal look. The pale salmon floorboards and the deep blue rocking chairs between a wooden table create a cozy outdoor room for winding down at the end of one’s workday.

The house’s layout is a coastal design with the porch steps breaking up the stair run to the first floor above the garage level. The front door opens into a foyer with an alcove for a hall tree to leave jackets and totes behind. At the top of the stairs is a wonderful diagonal vista of the living-dining room. The large space easily accommodates the sectional sofa and ottoman with the long coffee table whose top was originally a pair of wood doors. The round ottoman is made of thick rope adds great texture. The windows and French doors are oriented to the view of Swan Creek through the adjacent sunroom.

One of the current owners uses the sunroom as a studio with the telescope providing breaks for watching wildlife. The thin black French rail disappears into the landscape beyond. One side of the room leads to a small deck with a grille for summer cooking. If one wanted a separate dining room, it would be easy to linger over dinner in this space with twilight views over the water turning into the expanse of the night sky lit by stars.

The box bay in the living room surrounds the fireplace that is a focal point with its stone cladding between built-in cabinets. The high square windows provide privacy and also free up the wall for books, art or family photographs.

Another diagonal vista connects the living-dining area to the kitchen. The storage unit utilizes the space under the landing of the stairs and the mirrored inset wall captures the reflection of the French doors’ glass. Above the wall is a clever “found” stained glass panel that perfectly infills the stair landing’s wall and filters light into the stairwell. The vintage barber’s chair is now retired to its special place in the corner of the room.

As I moved into the kitchen area, I realized the warm wood top of the island was made from reclaimed pine with a beautiful patina that accents the off-white cabinets. I admired the backsplash’s grid that echoed the house’s exterior walls, the granite countertop and the glass fronted parts of the upper cabinets.

The stainless steel appliances, playful cabinet pulls that add a touch of whimsy and the geometric patterned rug complete the kitchen’s stylish look.

The second floor has a bedroom at the front of the house with the row of high square windows creating the perfect backdrop for accommodating a range of headboard heights. The built-in storage cupboards flanking a window seat provide ample storage. I especially liked the twig style wood nightstands, the serene colors of the peach and gray bed linens and the light green walls.

The second floor bath is accessed from the hall next to the front bedroom and does dual duty as a powder room for guests. I loved the contemporary touches of the translucent lavatory vessel bowls, the dark, sleek fittings and the fab tile in a truly inspired zig zag pattern that visually expands the space. Opposite the lavatory cabinets are the shower with a front glass wall and the closet for the stack washer and dryer. The window in the toilet compartment has both a frosted panel and a stained glass insert to provide both light and privacy.

The stairs from the second to the third floor opens onto this space that is a perfect office with a work table directly below a skylight for visual breaks from one’s computer. For breaks of another kind, a mini fridge and microwave in a corner are standing by.

As much as I admired the second floor bath, the third floor bath exceeded my expectations. I loved the interior architecture of the white high knee wall and the ceiling with a skylight, juxtaposed with the dark tones of the flooring, cabinetry, tub base and the black fixtures. (Who would have thought of a black toilet and tub) but here, both are in harmony with the interior design. I especially liked the tub surround’s irregular and cascading pebble cladding. The bathroom has pocket doors at each side wall for access from both bedrooms on this floor.

The front bedroom also has great interior architecture from the high knee walls and sloped side ceiling. The focal point of the huge round window beckoned me and as I stood before it, I appreciated how the top rail of the lower section of the thin blinds blocks the view of the road below so all I saw were the roofs and landscape of Rock Hall. The off white interior design and the round window is very Zen; even this light sleeper could imagine nodding off very quickly in this serene space.

If I were a lucky guest, I would hope to claim this spacious bedroom with knee walls and sloped ceilings that create a calming sense of enclosure. With the adjacent deck, this space becomes an indoor-outdoor ensuite. There is ample sunlight from the skylight, single window and French doors that lead to the deck.

The deck becomes a warm weather sitting room for the third floor bedroom and on summer nights I would be tempted to set up a portable bed and sleep under the stars!

Location in one of the Upper Shore’s most picturesque villages, close to the sandy beach along the Chesapeake Bay, Marina, shops and the famed Mainstay for live music. Stylish Craftsman/Contemporary architecture surrounded by lush gardens with fencing for privacy; coastal floor plan that begins with a ground floor three-car garage and workshop area; second level with the open plan living-dining-sunroom-kitchen, bedroom and bath/laundry; third level with two other spacious bedrooms, office area and hall bath. A full front porch for relaxing plus panoramic bird’s eye views of Swan Creek and wildlife in the marsh and Swan Creek from both the second floor’s sunroom and the third floor deck. This house offers both privacy and peace- as I walked through the rooms, I was struck by how quiet the house was, due to the 2 x 6 exterior walls and extra insulation. All this and a Rock Hall location too!

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.