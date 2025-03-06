Aging & Wellness Symposium set for April 12 at Heron Point

Maintaining cardiac health will be the focus of the Aging & Wellness Symposium set for Friday, April 12, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Wesley Hall, Heron Point in Chestertown.

Offered as a collaborative effort by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), the Shore Community Outreach Team – Kent County, Heron Point of Chestertown and the Kent County Health Department, the symposium will offer a roster of expert speakers who will provide valuable heart health resources designed for older adults. UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

“This free symposium will be a great opportunity to learn about preventive strategies to maintain heart health as we age,” said Sandra Wilson-Hypes, Health Educator, UM SRH.

The symposium will begin with a continental breakfast and registration at 8 a.m., followed by presentations beginning at 8:30 a.m. Topics will include Medications for the Geriatric Population – A Focus on Cardiac Health; Know Your Numbers! How to Use the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 to Improve Your Health; and Heart Attack and Stroke – When to Call 911. In addition, a CPR survivor will share her story of survival and recovery.

The Aging & Wellness Symposium is open to the public at no charge; however, advance registration is required. Interested parties may register by calling 667-343-3151 or by going online to umshoreregional.org/health-education.

