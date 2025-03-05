Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra announces preview evening at the Academy Art Museum

Delmarva Peninsula– The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) will host a Preview Evening for the Elizabeth Loker International Concerto Competition (ELICC) on Saturday, March 22nd, from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM at the Academy Art Museum located at 106 South Street, Easton, MD 21601.

This event will provide an opportunity for the public to meet the three finalists of the 2025 ELICC, a prestigious competition that showcases the talents of emerging classical musicians. Guests will have the chance to interact with the finalists, learn about their musical backgrounds, and hear about their journey in the competition. Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served, creating an atmosphere for conversation and engagement.

Each finalist will also perform a brief solo mini-recital during the event, giving attendees a preview of their musical abilities and a taste of the artistry they will bring to the competition.

“The Preview Evening provides a wonderful opportunity to meet the finalists and hear them perform in a more intimate setting,” said Jeffrey Parker, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra. “It’s a chance for the community to learn more about the competition and engage with these talented young musicians before the final round.” Tickets for this event are $75.00 and available online.

The ELICC is one of the region’s top music competitions, offering young musicians the chance to perform with a professional orchestra. The final competition will take place the following day, Sunday, March 23rd, at 3:00 PM at the Todd Performing Arts Center at Chesapeake College in Wye Mills, MD, where the finalists will compete for the chance to perform as a soloist with the MSO.

Tickets for the Preview Evening, as well as for the final round of the competition, are available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, Delaware Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2024-2025 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org