Chester River Wine and Cheese celebrates 10 years

Countless pounds of cheese, thousands of bottles of wine, and a million smiles later, Chester River Wine and Cheese Company is celebrating 10 years in business. The wine-cheese- and specialty grocery shop at 117 S. Cross St., Chestertown, will be hosting an anniversary celebration on Saturday, March 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with food and wine tastings.

“We plan to do the only thing we know how to do, really, invite the community into our store and say ‘thank you,” said John Laucik, who owns the store with his wife, Jennifer Baker. The couple also own Welcome Home, which sells fine linens, luxury bath items, and kitchen wares.

Laucik and Baker, who joke they are “recovering managing consultants,” discovered Chestertown in 2011 on their way home to Philadelphia after a trip to St. Michaels. They “stalked the town” through a series of long weekends before deciding to make the jump to the Eastern Shore in 2014, “after Jenn sold our Philadelphia home out from under us,” Laucik joked.

They landed on the concept of a wine and cheese shop with specialty grocery component after realizing that no store like it existed downtown. Four weeks after landing in Kent County the two were off to cheese school in San Francisco to learn all that they could about fromage.

While some of the inventory in the store has changed over the years somethings have remined constant. There is always a plentiful supply of wine and cheese, but more recent additions include an olive oil and balsamic vinegar tasting bar, a wide selection of European chocolates and cookies, and the ever-present pasta wall.

Over the past 10-years the couple has created many fond memories around the store and made lasting friendships, but the thing that sticks out the most is the sense of community they encountered when first trying to open the doors of the cheese shop back in March 2015.

“The enthusiasm we encountered from residents, for the mere prospect of our business, still resonates, as does their kindness and willingness to help us along the way. Be it Kathleen Jones who, then a relative stranger, volunteered to help up obtain signatures for our wine license; the Kent County Commissioners and the Alcohol Licensing folks, Sandra Blackiston, Jamie Williams, Rob Edler, etc. who worked with us to enact legislation creating a new license classification that would fit our concept (for a while there we were a square peg staring at an array of round holes); or JR Alfree of the Lemon Leaf, Ralph Dowling of Peoples Bank, Kristen Owen and Rob Thompson of Chesapeake Bank, and Chris Havemeyer who went out of their way to provide encouragement and support to our dream. We can’t possibly name everyone; there are so many, but the memory of the community’s support will never leave us,” said Laucik.

Anyone who owns a small business will tell you there are always surprises and challenges, but having a great team around you can make all the difference, something both Laucik and Baker agree with.

“Create a fun, engaging, high energy atmosphere for not only your customers but for your team as well. Take the time to find the right team members who fit with your vision and ideals. A great team, which we’ve been fortunate to have over our many years, although not the same folks, makes everything easier,” said Laucik.

As for community favorites when it comes to wine, cheese, and yummy stuff, Laucik said pâté caught him a bit off guard, “we kind of threw that in the mix right before we opened, and the rest is history. On the wine front, our Gruner Veltliner from Austria has been a steady-Eddie for us since day one, still occupying the same left-hand slot in the corner of our white wine area. On the cheese front, Barber’s Cheddar has been with us for the entirety of our time here. I believe there would be a minor riot if that disappeared…it will not.”

For more information about Chester River Wine and Cheese Company visit their website, chestergourmet.com, or call 443-282-0220.