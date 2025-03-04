Tapestry: Art by AAM instructors – A celebration of creativity and community by Daedelus Hoffman

At the Academy Art Museum, art is not just something to passively observe—it’s something to actively make, fearlessly explore, and generously share. Tapestry: Art by AAM Instructors, on view from December 19, 2024, through March 16, 2025, highlights the work of over 20 AAM faculty members, the dedicated teaching artists who bring creativity to life in our studios and classrooms.

This exhibition offers a glimpse into the personal artistic practices of AAM’s instructors, showcasing the diverse range of styles, mediums, and perspectives they bring to both their own work and their teaching. Whether through painting, drawing, sculpture, or ceramics, Tapestry underscores the deep connections between making and mentoring. These are artists who do not simply teach technique—they model what it means to sustain an active creative practice, to experiment, and to evolve.

Curated by Bernard Dellario, AAM’s Education Coordinator, the exhibition reflects the creative strength of the museum’s teaching artists. In his role, Dellario helps cultivate and support AAM’s growing community of instructors while also being a dedicated teaching artist himself. An accomplished painter, instructor, and president of the Washington Society of Landscape Painters, Dellario exhibits widely across the Eastern Shore and Washington, D.C. regions. He saw Tapestry as an opportunity to celebrate the artists who shape AAM’s studio program and to invite the community to experience their work in a new way.

“Diversity was the catalyst,” he said. “I knew full well that a call for work to showcase their talents as artists and teachers would bring in their best work. I was not disappointed.”

AAM’s studio art instructors come from a range of backgrounds, each with their own specialty, approach, and artistic philosophy. Some are painters steeped in traditional techniques, refining their skills over decades, while others work in experimental media, pushing boundaries and embracing new ways of making. Many of them exhibit nationally and internationally, while others are deeply embedded in the fabric of the Eastern Shore arts community. What unites them is a shared dedication to teaching and an understanding that learning is a lifelong process, one that is reciprocal—teachers learn from students as much as students learn from teachers.

Although the exhibition brings together a wide range of artistic styles and mediums, Dellario noted how naturally the works exist alongside each other. “I didn’t see any common themes, but somehow, the variety of work goes very well together,” he reflected. This sense of cohesion speaks to the power of a shared creative environment, where different perspectives and aesthetics can exist in dialogue with one another.

For many visitors, Tapestry offers a deeper understanding of the instructors they may know primarily as teachers. Seeing their work in a museum setting reinforces that these instructors are not just educators but practicing artists, engaged in the same processes of exploration, experimentation, and refinement that they encourage in their students.

“Throughout the exhibit, I’ve heard students talking about the work, stepping out of their classes to take a closer look,” Dellario said. “On occasion, I’ve even taken students into the gallery to point out specific techniques or how an artist handles certain things. It’s been very informative to all.” This connection between the classroom and the exhibition space creates a dynamic learning environment where art is not just something discussed in theory but actively practiced and examined.

Certain works stood out to Dellario for their craftsmanship and unique perspectives. “Naomi Clark-Turner’s painting of farm equipment in a shed caught my attention for its strong value contrast and composition. It’s one of those paintings that engages you from across the room despite its small size,” he said. “I also really appreciate Loretta Lohman’s pottery boxes—the surface texture is so tactile and beautiful, and the piece invites curiosity about its meaning.” These pieces exemplify the attention to detail and creative problem-solving that AAM instructors bring to their students.

This exhibition is not just an opportunity to admire art—it’s an invitation to participate in the culture of making that defines the Academy Art Museum. Tapestry highlights the incredible talent of AAM’s teaching artists, and it also serves as a reminder that anyone can take part in the creative process. The Academy offers a wide variety of classes for all skill levels, from painting and drawing to ceramics and printmaking, allowing visitors to learn directly from the artists featured in this show.

Taking a class at AAM is more than just learning a technique; it is about becoming part of a community. The museum’s teaching artists are mentors who guide students through the creative process, helping them to find their own artistic voices. Many students return year after year, building relationships with their instructors and with each other, forming a network of support and shared inspiration. Whether someone is picking up a paintbrush for the first time or refining their skills after years of practice, AAM provides an environment where growth is encouraged, and curiosity is rewarded.

Visitors are encouraged to explore Tapestry during museum hours and take the next step in their own artistic journey. The Academy Art Museum is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is always free.

For more information on Tapestry: Art by AAM Instructors and upcoming studio art classes, visit www.academyartmuseum.org or stop by the museum. Creativity is waiting—you just have to step inside.