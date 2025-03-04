Out of the Ashes: a talk with Open Doors Ashley Singer and Julie Blyman

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 2023 fire that destroyed the Open Doors learning center at Church Alley didn’t keep the organization down for long.

With the help of Emmanuel Episcopal Church and the use of their Sunday school rooms, the literacy program continued while they searched for a new space, eventually landing at Lynchburg Street among other nonprofits as their neighbors.

“It felt out of reach at first, but we figured it out and have loved every second of being here. It’s bright, easy to get to, and surrounded by other nonprofits, creating a real hub for the community,” says cofounder Julie Blyman. Blyman and Ashley Singer co-founded the literacy program in 2020.

The transition, however, was not without challenges. The fire resulted in an estimated $44,000 loss in resources, including years’ worth of teaching materials, handmade games, and donated supplies from educators. Despite the setback, the move to a larger space has allowed the program to grow significantly.

“We don’t think we realized how limited our three-room space was until we came here. Now, we have five rooms that can all be used as classrooms, and there are days when all five are in use,” another representative noted.

The program, which previously served about 15 students per week, now accommodates 67 students, marking a substantial increase in its reach and impact.

Open Doors Partners in Education and their team of literacy professionals offer free and low-cost tutoring and literacy support with an educational approach rooted in the Orton-Gillingham method, a structured, multisensory teaching strategy designed to support struggling readers.

Singer emphasized that this approach is widely regarded by educational psychologists as the most effective method for helping students with dyslexia and other learning differences. However, it is not limited to students with disabilities; it can be adapted to benefit any child.

They also offer Orton-Gillingham tutoring after school for students who need additional reading support, as well as tutoring for homeschooling families looking to incorporate this method into their curriculum.

The Spy recently talked with Ashley Singer and Julie Blyman

This video is approximately six minutes in length.