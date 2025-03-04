Main Street Chestertown Unveils Downtown Master Plan to Shape Future Growth and Revitalization

Main Street Chestertown is proud to announce the public release of its highly anticipated Downtown Master Plan Phase 1, a comprehensive vision designed to guide the future growth, revitalization, and economic development of the downtown district.

Developed through extensive community engagement, stakeholder input, and expert analysis provided by Design Collective, Inc, an award-winning design firm specializing in community master plans, the Downtown Master Plan serves as a roadmap for sustainable development, improved public spaces, and enhanced systems designed to preserve the town’s historic charm while addressing critical concerns such as stormwater management and aging infrastructure.

“The Downtown Master Plan is a reflection of our community’s collective vision for a thriving, dynamic, and inclusive town center,” said Kristen Owen, Main Street Board President, “We collaborated closely with the Town on this initiative to ensure our efforts align with their priorities. Together, we’re laying the foundation for a prosperous future.”

Key elements of the plan include: Gateways and Arrival Points; Enhancing Open Spaces; Expanding Walkability and Bike-ability; Improving Streetscape Aesthetics; Opportunity Sites for Private Development; Upgrades to Infrastructure; and Coastal Resiliency.

The Phase 1 document is the first of three phases. It encompasses the visioning, planning, and prioritizing of key recommendations. Phase 2 will include engineering and design of priority projects, as well as efforts to secure funding. Phase 3 will see projects enter into implementation.

Paul Heckles, chair of Main Street Chestertown’s Master Plan Committee stated, “We expect this is a five- to ten-year initiative. Many of the recommendations are significant projects requiring extensive engineering and funding, but we’re excited to share the plan with the public and get started on Phase 2.”

The Downtown Master Plan is available for public view at MainStreetChestertown.org/phase-one.

Main Street Chestertown is a 501(c)3 charitable organization dedicated to fostering an inviting, diverse, and prosperous downtown. It is one of 34 designated Main Street Maryland communities.