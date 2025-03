OP-ED: Mayor and Council: Trust in you has evaporated By Robert Miller

The re-introduction of Chestertown Resolution 06-2023 is more than strange. The resolution is more insult after injury on the citizens of Chestertown inflicted by the Mayor and Council

This is the same resolution Mayor David Foster and council members Tom Herz, Jose Medrano and Meghan Efland passed in bad faith in November 2023 to create a legal fiction that allowed then-Ward 1 council member Timothy O’Brien to remain in office illegally after he had moved to Ward 4.

On December 18, 2024, Judge Harris P. Murphy brought this “fast one” to an end, admonished the Mayor and Council for conduct the Court found “disturbing,” and ordered a special election for Ward 1.

Chestertown Charter Section 3(c) is unambiguous. If a councilmember moves from his/her ward, their term in office terminates automatically. The facts show that the Mayor and these three Council conspired together to deprive Ward 1 of lawful representation in order to allow Mr. O’Brien to remain in office.

But why? No adequate explanation has been offered then or now.

The whole situation has created a new definition for S.T.U.P.I.D: Sanity Tripped Up, Preventing Intelligent Decision-making. It is difficult to fight against reasons and excuses that do not make sense.

Chestertown residents support democracy. The Ward 1 Special Election drew two candidates and over 200 voters who turned out on cold January day.

The Mayor and these three Council members have betrayed their oaths. They have not acknowledged their misconduct or offered to reimburse the Town for the legal fees their actions forced the Town –using your tax dollars and mine – to incur.

Trust has evaporated in the Mayor and these three Council members.

Mayor Foster, Herz, Efland and Medrano should resign and make way for a new Mayor and three new Council members now.