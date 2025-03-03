OP-ED: Mayor and Council: Trust in you has evaporated By Robert Miller

The re-introduction of Chestertown Resolution 06-2023 is more than strange. The resolution is more insult after injury on the citizens of Chestertown inﬂicted by the Mayor and Council

This is the same resolution Mayor David Foster and council members Tom Herz, Jose Medrano and Meghan Eﬂand passed in bad faith in November 2023 to create a legal ﬁction that allowed then-Ward 1 council member Timothy O’Brien to remain in oﬃce illegally after he had moved to Ward 4.

On December 18, 2024, Judge Harris P. Murphy brought this “fast one” to an end, admonished the Mayor and Council for conduct the Court found “disturbing,” and ordered a special election for Ward 1.

Chestertown Charter Section 3(c) is unambiguous. If a councilmember moves from his/her ward, their term in oﬃce terminates automatically. The facts show that the Mayor and these three Council conspired together to deprive Ward 1 of lawful representation in order to allow Mr. O’Brien to remain in oﬃce.

But why? No adequate explanation has been oﬀered then or now.

The whole situation has created a new deﬁnition for S.T.U.P.I.D: Sanity Tripped Up, Preventing Intelligent Decision-making. It is diﬃcult to ﬁght against reasons and excuses that do not make sense.

Chestertown residents support democracy. The Ward 1 Special Election drew two candidates and over 200 voters who turned out on cold January day.

The Mayor and these three Council members have betrayed their oaths. They have not acknowledged their misconduct or oﬀered to reimburse the Town for the legal fees their actions forced the Town –using your tax dollars and mine – to incur.

Trust has evaporated in the Mayor and these three Council members.

Mayor Foster, Herz, Eﬂand and Medrano should resign and make way for a new Mayor and three new Council members now.