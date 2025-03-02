Chesapeake Film Festival and Talbot County Free Library launch new monthly film series

The Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) and the Talbot County Free Library are thrilled to announce an exciting new monthly film series, celebrating the library’s 100th Anniversary and CFF’s 18th Season of Our Bay, Our World, Our Festival. This collaborative kick-off event features a captivating lineup of films showcased on select Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Talbot County Free Library’s Main Branch in Easton. Screenings will begin at 6PM for the first three screenings and at 2PM for the June Saturday date, offering perfect midweek & weekend cultural escapes with a wonderful film for younger audiences in June. All films are free and open to the public. No reservations are required.

Upcoming Film Highlights & Key Dates:

March 19 : Taste of Things — Celebrate Women’s History Month with this exquisite film starring Juliette Binoche, a tribute to culinary artistry and female empowerment.

April 30 : River — In honor of Earth Day, experience this breathtaking documentary narrated by Willem Dafoe, exploring the vital role of rivers in our ecosystem and culture.

May 21 : Conclave — Dive into the intrigue of this Oscar-nominated film starring Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini, a gripping narrative of power and secrecy.

June 21: Wicked — Get ready for a wild and wonderful cinematic journey with this theatrical masterpiece starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jeff Goldblum.

“We are delighted to partner with the Talbot County Free Library to bring this diverse and dynamic film series to our community,” said Irene Magafan, President of the Chesapeake Film Festival. “It’s a celebration of storytelling, history, and the shared joy of cinema.”

Join us for these unforgettable evenings of film, community, and celebration. Mark your calendars and don’t miss this opportunity to experience world-class cinema right in Talbot County. This programming is brought to you by our generous sponsors Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot County Free Library, Maryland Humanities Council, The Artistic Insights Fund, The William Lucks Professional Group powered by Keller Williams Realty and Laser Letters.

All screenings are at the Easton Branch of the Talbot Library and are free and open to the public. Films start at 6PM in March, April and May & 2PM in June.

For more information, please visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com. Or call the library at

410-822-1626.

Chesapeake Film Festival Now OPEN FOR SUBMISSIONS on FilmFreeway

Submissions are now OPEN on FilmFreeway!! Filmmakers from around the world are invited to showcase their work and become part of the fastest-growing, prestigious film festival on the Eastern Shore.

Film Categories Include:

Environmental Features and Shorts

International Features and Documentaries

Narrative Features

Documentaries

Spotlight on Maryland

Student Shorts

Animations

Key Dates to Remember:

Regular Submission Deadline: June 1, 2025

Extended Submission Deadline: June 21, 2025

Notification Date: July 7, 2025

Festival Dates: October 10, 11, and 12, 2025 Venues: Ebenezer Theater, Academy Art Museum, and Talbot County Free Library

Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your film at one of the most dynamic cultural events on the Eastern Shore. Submit your film today and be part of an inspiring celebration of cinema.

For more information and to submit your film, please visit https://filmfreeway.com/chesapeakefilmfestival