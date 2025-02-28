Top 10 birds migrating through MD’s Eastern Shore

With spring nearly here, Foreman’s Branch Bird Observatory (FBBO), part of Washington College’s Center for Environment & Society (CES), is sharing data and stats from its 27th year of fall migration banding. The 2024 season saw the Observatory continue its long-term monitoring of migratory bird populations thanks to its location on the College’s River and Field Campus (RAFC), an important stopover habitat for shorebirds and home to thousands of migrating and wintering ducks and geese each year. The Observatory continues to be one of the most active bird-banding stations on the East Coast, handling approximately 14,000 birds a year.

Over 11,400 birds were banded this past season, an above-average total. The species total, 117, was slightly below average, however. Teams of student interns, fellows and researchers, led by FBBO’s Associate Director Maren Gimpel, recorded a capture rate of 44.3 birds per 100 net hours for the season. The rate is considered one of the best in recent years. Data from the spring and fall programs is reported to the North American Bird Banding Program.

This Fall’s Top 10 Species Banded:

White-throated Sparrow (2,613)

Song Sparrow (1,273)

Swamp Sparrow (645)

Ruby-crowned Kinglet (637)

Gray Catbird (611)

Common Yellowthroat (588

Hermit Thrush (462)

Indigo Bunting (358)

Field Sparrow (258)

Savannah Sparrow/Slate-colored Junco (224 each)

A highlight of this year was capturing a Hooded Merganser, a duck that is common on the lake from fall through early spring, but had somehow, never been snagged by the teams’ nets for the last 27 years. View a video of the duck’s capture and release here.

“It’s pretty uncommon for a songbird operation like ours to catch many waterbirds,” said Gimpel. “So every one of us was delighted to see this species up close. None of us had seen a Hooded Merganser in the hand before.”

Gimpel pointed out that this season was a unique one, with species like Sharp-shinned Hawk, Fox Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Red-eyed Vireo, and Yellow Warbler observed in lower-than-normal numbers. Conversely, White-throated Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, and Hermit Thrush were captured in record-high numbers. Overall, the season was a success and Gimpel is looking forward to getting back out to the fields this spring with student researchers.

Testing for Bird Flu in Bald Eagles

As the spring migration season gets underway, Washington College’s Center for Environment and Society is expanding its bird banding operations to include one of the country’s most recognizable birds of prey – the Bald Eagle. David Kramar, Washington Colleges’ River and Field Campus (RAFC) Director, will be trapping the raptors to collect data on the health of the population within the region. In addition, this work will include opportunistically trapping Golden Eagles. While not as prevalent as Bald Eagles on the Eastern Shore, the Golden Eagle does migrate through the area.

Kramar has recently reprised his long-term work with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources to band and test eagles across the state for avian flu as well as lead and mercury poisoning. By collecting blood and feather samples from each bird, Kramar hopes to help provide a greater understanding of the spread of avian flu in wild birds of prey. The data is reported to the state as well as the federal government. Soon, he hopes to expand the effort to RAFC as well.

Those interested in a day-by-day recap of all the bird banding fun should check out FBBO’s Instagram page.