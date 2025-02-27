Letter to the Editor: Response to offshore wind poll

Dear Editor,

I find myself both laughing and crying after reading the recent article— New polling finds strong Eastern Shore support for offshore wind — laughing due to its absurdity and crying because it reflects how journalism has all but vanished. Was this piece simply a reprint of a press release from Gonzales? If the Chestertown Spy truly cared about the issue, the editorial team, at the very least, would have questioned the results of a poll commissioned by such a patrician entity.

More importantly, the Spy would have understood that Ocean City—the economic engine of Maryland—is locked in a battle for its survival against US Wind/Renxia, a company owned by Toto Holdings. This proposed project threatens not only Ocean City’s tourism, but also the economic health of Worcester and Sussex Counties, and by extension, the entire state of Maryland and Delaware.

I would encourage the “Spy Desk” to read the Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) for these projects, which outline the numerous negative consequences, and state the disturbing fact that these projects “will have no positive impact” on the environment. On the contrary, if people read the EIS, they will learn of the horrific environmental and economic impacts, overlooked in the name of ‘green energy.” Studies from reputable institutions such as Duke University show a potential reduction in tourism rates by as much as 15-50%. For a town like Ocean City, which regularly hosts 350,000 visitors over a summer weekend and now enjoys an extended tourist season into October, this would be catastrophic.

This article fails to address key inconsistencies. For example, the document suggests air quality will improve, yet it fails to explain why US Wind still needs an “air pollution” permit from MDE. Moreover, residents can already see the strain on their electric bills due to soaring energy costs driven by tax subsidies for “green energy,” which has not yet been built. Meanwhile, Maryland must now rely on energy imported from other states and even Canada at inflated prices as it prematurely closes base load power supplies. How environmentally friendly is it for Maryland to depend on energy from Canada?

Ocean City’s tourism industry, including events like the White Marlin Open, Oceans Calling, SunFest, and Bike Week, generates hundreds of millions of dollars annually. The combined impact of just these few events—over a half billion dollars—would be severely threatened by a 15% reduction in tourism, particularly at a time when the state is already facing a $3 billion budget deficit. Worcester County alone stands to lose $4.6 million just in room tax revenue, which ripples through the state economy. This loss directly threatens funding for local schools, as Worcester County relies on state funding for less than 13% of its educational budget, one of the lowest percentages in Maryland.

This proposed wind farm threatens critical ecosystems. The transmission cables, which will pass through the Shuster Horseshoe Crab Sanctuary and Indian River, will irreparably damage these habitats. Horseshoe crab blood is a vital resource used in medical testing to ensure the safety of vaccines and medical equipment—what happens to this resource if its habitat is destroyed?

Additionally, the proposed project directly threatens endangered species like the Red Knot, whose primary food source is horseshoe crab eggs. The loss of this species’ foraging grounds, combined with the destruction of benthic habitats, will have far-reaching consequences for the ecosystem. The EIS suggests the impact will be “short-term,” but a multi-year construction project raises serious questions: How long is “short-term”? Will the ecosystem survive the disruption?

Let’s not forget the endangered Common Tern, which depends on Assateague Island as its primary breeding ground. The wind farm is located directly in the fly path of the Tern and may very well kill much of the species before it reaches this critical habitat, which could jeopardize the survival of the species.

There is also the pressing issue of the dead whales washing up along our beaches—something government agencies continue to dismiss. Researchers like Apostolos Gerasoulis, (founder of ask.com) have gathered evidence strongly correlating wind farm construction activity to these strandings, although the government has failed to acknowledge this correlation. Why isn’t this being reported?

I do recall, Kent County’s successful effort to save its goose hunting industry from onshore wind. The “Spy Desk” might want to consider the impact on Ocean City’s commercial fishing industry, which generates over $7 million annually, if US Wind’s plans to take over the harbor and replace fishing boats with massive 100+’ crew transfer vessels come to fruition. Imagine 7,000 diesel-fueled trips per year for turbine maintenance. Imagine the construction of a 353’ x 30’ cement dock and landing area that will destroy over 44,000 square feet of pervious land and replace it with concrete and storage for fossil fuels and chemicals. Imagine replacing the productive and bucolic West Ocean City commercial fishing harbor with a Sparrows Point.

The community has spoken, and the Worcester County Commissioners have listened and are fighting to prevent this project from destroying our harbor, not out of fear or opposition to renewable energy, but because we are being asked to sacrifice our fishing industry and way of life for an Italian-owned company seeking taxpayer-funded subsidies. We do not want to see our local economy wrecked, nor do we want US Wind as our neighbor after the company threatened to bankrupt Worcester County and its commissioners, personally, if they did not allow this harbor project to move forward.

Finally, I find it timely that as I respond to this article, I receive an analysis by Meghan Lapp, a leader in the fishing industry, and fight against offshore wind as well as a key figure in the Supreme Court case that struck down the Chevron Doctrine, regarding the criteria in President Trump’s EO regarding wind projects. I’ve included the full text below.

If the Chestertown Spy is committed to honest journalism, it must fully explore the local economic and environmental consequences of the US Wind project and provide a balanced perspective on this critical issue. I am happy to provide links to vital information such as Professor Gerasoulis’ work, Rand Acoustic’s research and Save Right Whale’s research. These people and organizations have been working diligently to provide valid and well researched information, all while being accused of lobbying for “Big Oil” by the very subsidiaries of “Big Oil” vying for these tax credits.

Respectfully submitted,

Dianna Harris

Founder, Protect our Coast, Delmarva

Meghan Lapp: Offshore Wind vs Secretary Wright’s Energy Policy Criteria

“Since the Department of Energy is one of the agencies tapped by President Trump’s Day One Executive Order “Temporary Withdrawal of All Areas on the Outer Continental Shelf from Offshore Wind Leasing and Review of the Federal Government’s Leasing and Permitting Practices for Wind Projects” to aid in the Department of Interior review of currently permitted or leased offshore wind projects, it will be critical that the Secretary of Energy take a hard look at how the previous Biden Administration review of existing offshore leases and projects not only ignored reliability, affordability and national security, but actually buried these concerns, to the detriment of the nation.

Let’s take a look at each of Secretary Wright’s three criteria and how offshore wind measures up- the third might surprise you:

Reliable: Offshore wind is not a reliable, long-lived, or dispatch-able source of power. In 2023 for the first time, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) identified “Energy Policy”, i.e. the reliance on renewables, for the first time as a risk to the stability of the continental grid, which obviously has serious consequences on reliability.

The intermittency of offshore wind power is a well-known fact; what is not as well known is that the more offshore wind is built, the less effective it becomes. As offshore wind farms grow larger and more numerous, energy production actually drops due to the wind wake effects from turbine to turbine, causing as much as a 20% drop in power production for wind farms within 50 km of each other and up to 28.9% within a wind farm itself, lowering energy production and efficiency, and requiring more backup power.

Wind droughts are common in Europe, causing astronomical electricity price spikes and putting consumers at risks of blackouts and exposure to freezing temperatures due to European reliance on offshore wind power. As recently as January 2025, U.K. households faced blackouts as wind power plummeted due to freezing weather; in 2021 due to a lack of wind German authorities taught the public to heat their homes with candles and cook without electricity.

In the U.S., projects cannot be built if they face simple performance guarantees. An offshore wind developer’s project off Virginia claimed it would average a 42% capacity factor of energy production, but when regulators suggested a performance guarantee based on a 42% three year rolling average capacity factor in order to protect ratepayers from unexpected cost increases, the developer immediately responded saying that such a performance guarantee would force them to “terminate” the project.

Offshore wind is so unreliable that developers are not even willing to enter into performance guarantees based off of their own numbers. Offshore wind is highly exposed to the elements, more so than onshore wind, resulting in rapid degradation of project components and decreased output over time. On average, offshore wind farm power output declines by 4.5% annually, losing nearly 50% of its power output within 10 years of construction.

Reliable? No.

Affordable: Offshore wind has the highest levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) of any power source, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. However, when the intermittency of offshore wind power (not considered by LCOE) is factored into the equation, costs soar even higher.

In New England, one analysis put the all-in cost of offshore wind power up to 12 times that of natural gas.

Offshore wind cannot survive without massive subsidies, whether in the U.S. or elsewhere. When Denmark, one of the foremost nations promoting offshore wind, decided to forgo subsidies for offshore wind in 2024, it received zero bids on its offshore wind lease auction. The same occurred in the U.K. in 2023.

In the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act currently provides a 30% Investment Tax Credit for the capital cost of offshore wind projects, with additional tax subsidies allowing projects to be subsidized up to 50% of costs. The capital cost of unreliable offshore wind being subsidized is nearly 6 times that of reliable combined cycle natural gas, with twice the operations and maintenance costs, according to one developer.

Even with massive subsidies from U.S. taxpayers to “offset” these costs, offshore wind companies in recent years have continually canceled U.S. contracts and rebid these same contracts at higher electricity rates to consumers. The cost of offshore wind is going up, not down.

Affordable? No.

Secure: Offshore wind directly interferes with national defense and maritime security, thereby posing actual security risks. In 2022, the U.S. Navy stated that the entirety of BOEM’s planned offshore wind leases in the Central Atlantic would impact its missions and in 2017 had ruled the majority of the East Coast a “Wind Exclusion Zone”- including areas currently leased and permitted for offshore wind development.

In 2019, the Undersecretary of Defense acknowledged that U.S. long range air surveillance radar is “very susceptible” to interference from offshore wind turbines and that submarines could possibly also be affected. The DOD and BOEM have stated that terminal area air traffic control radar, defense long range air surveillance radars, weather radars, ground based military unique radars, and missile tracking radars will all be impacted by offshore wind.

Wind turbines cause clutter and false targets on radar, causing actual targets to be missed and/or masked; the interference increases with the size and number of turbines. In 2016, the federal interagency Wind Turbine Radar Interference Mitigation Working Group released their first “strategy” to “fully address by 2025” the radar interference caused by wind turbines. They have found no solutions, only discovered more radar related problems, and have since extended “the timeline to accomplish the objectives of the 2016 strategy…to 2035”.

Meanwhile, these important federal agencies like the DOD, FAA and USCG routinely defer to BOEM (which permits offshore wind projects) as the “lead agency” on all offshore wind permitting issues, leaving critical security issues including radar interference to take a back seat to offshore wind development. One offshore wind farm scheduled for imminent construction is not only directly sited on a USCG Weapons Training Area but will also interfere with JFK Airport’s air surveillance radar on the approach to N.Y.- which BOEM admits will “allow aircraft to hide within these false targets, making detection of an aircraft difficult while over the wind farm.”

The recent N.J./N.Y. drone activity highlights the importance of preserving radar integrity. In 2024, Sweden rejected 13 offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea because the wind farm radar interference would reduce Sweden’s missile defense system detection time by half and made submarine detection more difficult. In 2024, Estonia also declared that offshore wind installations pose security threats for Estonia and NATO, with radar interference creating a “barrier” to military operations affecting both combat units and rescue operations, impacting drone detection and missile launches.

At sea, the USCG has already been forced to abort one helicopter search and rescue mission that resulted in loss of life partially due to “hazards in the area (i.e. wind farm),” and the USCG to this day has still not conducted any evaluation of marine radar interference on its own vessel or mission capabilities despite the fact that its vessels will experience marine radar interference due to offshore wind turbines. In 2022, the National Academies of Sciences released a report entitled, ““Wind Turbine Generator Impacts to Marine Vessel Radar”, which confirmed that wind turbine interference “decreases the effectiveness of [marine vessel radar] mounted on all vessel classes, and the sizes of anticipated marine [wind] farms across the U.S. OCS will exacerbate this situation” and offered no immediate solutions, only suggestions for future study.

Secure? No.

Hopefully, all these issues will be noticed by Secretary Wright’s Department of Energy offshore wind review pursuant to President Trump’s Executive Order. They are big issues, and ones that should have precluded U.S. offshore wind leasing and development in the first place. The good thing is it’s not too late to reverse course.”