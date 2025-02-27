Finding balance in a tilting world: A Talk with Trish Cleary

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For many, the current political environment brings on deep uncertainty and anxiety. New policies have real, immediate consequences and the weight of those changes can feel overwhelming.

New policy impacts on healthcare, education, civil rights, shifts in taxation, employment opportunities, and financial stability trigger apprehension about the future

How do I cope? How do I stay engaged without succumbing to despair?

Those are questions often asked of Trish Cleary and questions asked often enough for her, with the help of Emmanuel Church, to offer a support group every Thursday night at 6pm.

Cleary, a longtime psychoanalyst trained in group dynamics sees the group environment as an important therapeutic tool for addressing stress behaviors and building new coping skills.

She points out that moments of upheaval often lead to movements of resilience and finding a new balance of awareness and self-preservation. One centerpiece to discovering new coping skills, Cleary feels, is countering reactive isolation or other unhealthy behaviors with community engagement in a safe environment and she strives to offer that space in her Thursday night support meeting.

The Spy recently talked with Trish Cleary via Zoom.

The support group for managing challenging transitions meets Thursdays from 6 to 7 pm. at Emmanuel Church’s Parish Hall. All are welcome. You do not need to be a member of Emmanuel to attend, and no fee is required.

A donation to Emmanuel Church or grocery items for Brown Bags Against Hunger is appreciated.

For more about Trish Cleary, go here. For her Reflections on Psychotherapy, go here. Email contact: [email protected]

This video is approximately five minutes in length.