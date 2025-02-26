Vietnam Veteran’s Commemoration March 29

In Centreville, a group of veterans gathers weekly for coffee, donuts, and a social hour focused on camaraderie and shared experiences from their time in service. Known as The Veterans Café, the group provides a welcoming space for connection and conversation. Fred McNeil—a U.S. Army veteran, retired teacher and coach, and longtime advocate for the Centreville community—serves as the group’s moderator. He often encourages potential new members to join by inviting them to “come have a cup of joe with G.I. Joe.”

The group first began meeting at Dunkin’ Donuts and gradually grew, prompting a move to the YMCA and eventually to the American Legion in Centreville. They now gather every Monday morning to enjoy coffee and donuts, share personal stories, and participate in a book club that explores everything from classic war literature to contemporary accounts of post-war struggles. The group also hosts guest speakers who discuss various events and opportunities. Last week, they welcomed Dr. Clifford Coppersmith from Chesapeake College, a former commissioned officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and Army National Guard with 45 years of experience in scouting with the Boy Scouts of America. After attending a Veteran’s Café meeting, Hayley Greenwood, Compass Marketing specialist, stated, “It was heartwarming to see Dr. Coppersmith connect with the veterans, who were very engaged and asked insightful questions about opportunities within the college.”

On Saturday, March 29, members of the Veteran’s Café will host the National Vietnam Veterans Day Commemoration at Queen Anne’s County High School, honoring those who served during the Vietnam Era. The event will feature guest speaker John J. Farley III, a retired judge from the United States Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims. “The main purpose of this commemoration is to pay attention and educate people about the Vietnam Era and honor those who served,” Bob Nilsson, a Vietman-era Marine, says. “It’s to recognize those who served during the Vietnam Era or lost loved ones during the time – to recognize families.” During the commemoration, attendees receive a commemorative pin, with members of the Sea Scouts and Boy Scouts leading the presentation and honors. “The Sea Scouts and Boy Scouts will perform the honors and readings of the Missing Man Table,” explains Joe Sikes, a retired Navy captain. The Missing Man Table Formation, also known as the Fallen Comrade Table, is a solemn military tradition that honors fallen, missing, or imprisoned service members. It is commonly displayed at military dining events, veterans’ gatherings, and memorial ceremonies to remind attendees of those who cannot be present. “I think it’s amazing how these veterans are involving the youth in such an emotional and powerful event,” says Hayley Greenwood. Joe Sikes continues, explaining how challenging it was for him to talk about his service. He hopes this commemoration honors those who served and helps others who may have lost loved ones during this time. “I got back from serving and couldn’t talk about it. For 15 years, I couldn’t talk about it,” he shares. “We wanted to recognize Vietnam vets because it’s not widely acknowledged. So, we thought, let’s organize one for ourselves. It’s interesting because it’s on my birthday!”

Join Compass and members of the Veterans Café on Saturday, March 29 from 2:00-4:00pm at Queen Anne’s County High School to honor those who served on active duty anytime during the Vietnam Era. For more information, contact Dave Peterson at [email protected]. Join the nation, thank a Vietnam Veteran!

