March at the Mainstay!

Nevin Dawson’s new chamber music group

Nevin Dawson, the Eastern Shore’s favorite violist, will perform with cellist Denise Nathanson and flutist Ashley Watkins at The Mainstay’s next Classical Music concert on Sunday, March 9 at 4 PM. The show is made possible with support provided by the Hedgelawn Foundation in memory of Judy Kohl

These three talented musicians — known as The Birch Trio — have put together a program that spans four centuries of classical music from the 18th to the 21st centuries. In addition to works by Joseph Haydn and Ludwig von Beethoven there will be pieces by 18th century composer and flutist Francois Devienne and contemporary composer and flutist Laurel Zucker. Contemporary composer and flutist Valerie Coleman will also be represented by her “Maombi Asante: A Prayer of Thanks” that has been described as “joyful and lively music [that] has a dance sensibility that transcends any specific style.”

“We are very happy to welcome The Birch Trio to The Mainstay’s stage,” Executive Director Matt Mielnick said recently. “These creative Eastern Shore musicians have combined their talents to put together a program that is sure to delight our growing audience of classical music lovers.”

Violist and violinist Nevin Dawson studied viola at Penn State University and currently teaches violin, viola, and cello in Chestertown. He is known to audiences at The Mainstay for his performances in many genres including classical, folk, and jazz with musicians such as The Pam Ortiz Band and Harp and Soul.

Cellist Denise Nathanson of Oxford performs chamber music in many venues on the Eastern Shore and beyond. She previously was the Principal Cellist for the Maryland Symphony Orchestra and currently has a busy schedule as a teacher, lecturer, and guest artist. Flutist Ashley Watkins is a native of Cambridge, Maryland and the product of several youth programs that formed her music foundation. Her degrees in music performance are from James Madison University and The University of Akron. She currently appears as a guest artist in performances at sacred and secular institutions. She is also a member of the Easton Shore Jazz Ensemble, a jazz group that is increasingly in demand on the Eastern Shore.

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 4 pm. Tickets are $15 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $20 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall,

The Mainstay offers a year-round calendar of concert events. The shows are offered just about every week of the year, and feature distinguished local, regional, and national/ international touring artists of almost every genre. Upcoming concert calendar information can be found on the Mainstay website at mainstayrockhall.org. Music fans are also encouraged to sign up for email alerts by contacting us at [email protected].

The Mainstay’s Thursday Evening Pub Nights Are Set to Reopen

On Marh 13, The Mainstay, Rock Hall, Maryland’s 27-year old live-music performance venue, is pleased to announce the season opening of its weekly Thursday early evening Pub Nights The events run from 5 PM to 7:30 PM and the public is welcome. The Mainstay’s bar will be open and each week different area musicians will provide live entertainment. As the nicer weather approaches the music will be staged outdoors. There is no admission charged.

Director Matt Mielnick commented that the original idea behind Pub Night was reminiscent of local gatherings at an Irish pub, with the accent on camaraderie, conversation, and good tunes. After a highly successful initial year, it became obvious that the fellowship of each evening was greatly enhanced by the impressive local musical talent that was invited to perform every week from 5:30 until 7:30 PM.

The March 13th opener features the music of B-F-D (Ben Bennington, Ford Schumann, and Deb Campbell) For information about the entertainment schedule for each subsequent week call the Mainstay at (410) 639-9133.

A Return Visit by the University of Delaware’s 16-piece Jazz Ensemble

On Saturday, March 15, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland is delighted to welcome the return of The University of Delaware Jazz Ensemble, directed by Tom Palmer.

The 16-piece ensemble features the University’s top players. This performance also features Faculty Guest Soloist Nick Pietuszka on trumpet. The group is in frequent demand for performances at off campus venues and jazz festivals. This past July they toured Italy and delighted audiences at the Umbria Jazz Festival, as well as other performance venues throughout Tuscany and Rome.

This will be the ensemble’s eighth visit over the years. The band was first invited to perform at the Mainstay in 2009 by Tom McHugh. It was part of the mission of the Mainstay to bring in the “next generation of musicians” to perform at Rock Hall’s unique and acoustically exceptional venue. The UD Jazz Ensemble was brought back by popular demand seven times at The Mainstay up until 2019 when all music venues were shut down by the pandemic.

The band will draw on music from classic big bands such as Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Buddy Rich. Contemporary arrangements will include, among others, the music of Lennon and McCartney, Clifford Brown and Pat Metheny.

Showtime for the Mainstay concert event is 8 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall,