Middle School update with KCPS Superintendent Mary McComas

After a recent presentation to the House Appropriations Committee in Annapolis, Kent County Schools Superintendent Mary McComas provided an update on the Kent County Middle School replacement project, emphasizing the critical role of state and local support in making the new facility a reality.

The project stems from a feasibility study conducted a few years ago, which determined that the current middle school building is in such disrepair that renovations are not financially viable. The study recommended constructing a new facility on the existing middle school campus in Chestertown—a decision that aligns with the community’s strong commitment to keeping the school within town limits.

“We are in the active design phase now, working with architects to create a state-of-the-art middle school,” Dr. McComas explained. “This new facility will also restore a previous model in Kent County by including fifth graders, making it a 5th–8th grade school. This change will allow our elementary schools to expand early childhood programming.”

The current building, originally constructed as a high school in 1949, has undergone only one major renovation, which took place in 1976. Now, nearly 50 years later, the school is showing significant wear and tear.

“In just the past 19 months, we have spent $129,000 on emergency repairs, including roofing, HVAC, building automation, and sewer system fixes,” Dr. McComas noted. “Just this year alone, we’ve had to close school three times due to infrastructure failures. We’re incredibly grateful to the Chestertown mayor and his team for assisting with our most recent water main break repair, which allowed us to reopen quickly.”

The biggest hurdle the project faces is funding. Under Maryland’s state formula, the state covers 50% of school construction costs, while the remaining 50% must come from the local county.

“Our challenge in Kent County is our small population,” Dr. McComas pointed out. “With around 19,000 residents—and only about 17,000 taxpayers when excluding students—the financial burden is significant. Some residents don’t own property, and others face financial difficulties, making it harder to spread the cost evenly.”

To address this, local officials are working closely with the state to secure additional funding beyond the 50% allocation. The total cost of the new middle school is estimated at $65.6 million, with Kent County committed to contributing $28.9 million.

As the process moves forward, Dr. McComas remains optimistic but emphasizes the importance of continued state support. “This school is vital for our community, our students, and our future. We are doing everything possible to ensure we can build a facility that meets the needs of our students for generations to come.”

This video is approximately nine minutes in length.