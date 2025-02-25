Mid-Shore Health: Getting to the Heart of Heart Disease with Dr. Ian Davis

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ian Davis, MD, is the medical director of the Congestive Heart Failure Clinic at the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health and one of the newest providers with the University of Maryland Shore Medical Group-Cardiology.

During our recent interview with Dr. Davis, he discussed some of the signs and symptoms of heart failure and how the transitional care clinic at UM Shore Regional Health can help patients with heart failure transition from a hospital stay back to their home. The transitional care clinic enables patients to be better equipped to stay home, reducing the chance of a future hospital stay while working to improve their quality of life through a long-term care plan. A patient’s long-term care plan may include medication adjustments that will help strengthen the heart, prolong life, and reduce heart failure symptoms. Dr. Davis also discussed some ways to lead a heart-healthy life.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more information about the Congestive Heart Failure Clinic at Shore Health please go here.