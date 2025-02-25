Chesapeake Music’s March interlude concert offers a delightful mix across musical genres for saxophone and piano by By Maria Grant

Predictions are in. The combined talents of saxophonist Salvador Flores and pianist Andrew Kosinski will make Chesapeake Music’s March 22 Interlude Concert a truly memorable event. These extraordinary musicians will play an eclectic mix of classical, jazz, Latin, and fusion music, including two of their own original compositions and a world premiere by Alex Tedrow.

Salvador Flores, a saxophonist, educator, and composer, has performed at the Kennedy Center, the White House, and the New World Center. Flores earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Michigan under the tutelage of Dr. Timothy McAllister and Dr. Andrew Bishop. While at Michigan, he received the Albert A. Stanley Medal, the highest honor awarded by the School of Music, Theatre & Dance. Flores is currently a U.S. Army Band member and an endorsed Yamaha Performing Artist. His debut album with the working title Mosaic is scheduled to drop in early 2026.

Andrew Kosinski, who hails from New Jersey, became a pupil of Steinway artist Vladislav Kovalsky and has studied and performed with many renowned pianists, including Min Kwon, David Brooks, and Tibor Szasz. An accomplished composer, Kosinski’s works have been commissioned, performed, and recorded across Europe, Asia, and the United States. His short film score “If” won the Golden Award for Best Music Composer at the Tokyo Film Awards. Kosinski earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in music from the Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University. He currently serves as a staff arranger for the U.S. Army Band in Washington, DC.

Some highlights from the upcoming Flores and Kosinski program include a tango, the well-loved standards Misty and Gershwin’s Summertime from Porgy and Bess, an original work by Kosinski called Where You Are, and a world premiere composed by Alex Tedrow called Andisol. The idea for Tedrow’s Andisol came from the experience shared by Flores and Tedrow while watching a volcano erupt as they sat for hours on a mountaintop in Iceland.

No doubt about it. The music played by Flores and Kasinski will energize you and lift your spirits. Flores suggests you come with open ears and minds and enjoy a truly unique musical afternoon.

Tickets for the March 22 Interlude Concert held at the Ebenezer Theater in Easton are $50. Chesapeake Music also offers a limited number of free tickets for students, music educators, and the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services, as well as a “buy-one-get-one” option for those who are new to Chesapeake Music and want to bring a friend. Visit ChesapeakeMusic.org for tickets and more information.

Based in Easton, Maryland, and celebrating its 40th Anniversary Year, Chesapeake Music is a nonprofit organization that brings renowned musicians to delight, engage, and surprise today’s audiences, and educate, inspire, and develop tomorrow’s. To learn more about Chesapeake Music, visit their website at https://chesapeakemusic.org/