YMCA Profiles: Wendy Palmer on Working in Tandem on Dementia

Many families are impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s, a new program piloted at the YMCA, TANDEM, hopes to support the individuals with the diagnosis and the caregiver that is often struggling with stress, depression and anxiety.

Tandem is a loving community for individuals diagnosed with Dementia/Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. The Tandem program includes gentle and safe exercise therapy, music therapy and art therapy, all of which bring joy, provide social interaction and improve quality of life for all. This 16- week pilot program was the first of its kind in our area and is offered at no charge to the family. Tandem meets twice a week and offers several sessions for the caregivers to connect for support and respite. We do it all with encouragement and love.

“I look forward to serving families impacted by dementia and Alzheimer’s. As we know caregivers experience higher levels of stress, depression, and anxiety. If we can support them through love, support and encouragement in Tandem, we can be a lifeline to families that are in survival mode.”

The YMCA hopes to replicate this program in all of our communities. Please contact Wendy Palmer if you would like to hear more about becoming a TANDEM Coach, volunteer or if your family needs the support. [email protected]

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about the YMCA of the Chesapeake, please go here.