Spy Concert Review: Jordan Tice Showcases New and Old at the Stoltz Listening Room

Jordan Tice, who launched his national tour at the Avalon Theatre’s Stoltz Listening Room last week, bridges the gap between old-time tradition and modern storytelling. Whether he discovered bluegrass icons like Doc Watson and ragtime guitarist Blind Blake before finding his way to Bob Dylan, Randy Newman, and Paul Simon—or the other way around—his music reflects a rare ability to meld past and present seamlessly.

Tice opened with Down by the River, a song originally recorded by Uncle Dave Macon in 1924. In his hands, however, it felt completely fresh. Too often, musicians treat traditional songs as museum pieces, something to be handled with reverence but never altered. Tice, by contrast, breathes new life into them, stretching and reshaping them in ways that feel both innovative and natural.

His own compositions stood comfortably alongside the classics. Walkin’, a standout original, showcased his intricate fingerpicking and sharp lyricism: “Cranes going up to the sky and then down / Buildin’ on what’s been torn down / And people for a while they’d come around…”

At times, Tice’s rapid-fire vocal delivery added urgency, though it occasionally came at the expense of his carefully crafted lyrics.

His choice of covers reflected his deep musical influences. A stirring rendition of Bob Dylan’s Tryin’ to Get to Heaven (from 1997’s unappreicated Time Out of Mind) led to one of his most expressive guitar solos of the night. Randy Newman’s Dayton, Ohio 1903 fit his style perfectly, its wistful lyrics and lilting melody capturing the sepia-toned warmth that runs through much of Tice’s music. He ended the night with Paul Simon’s lovely and optimistic Born at the Right Time, a fitting closer that left the audience on an uplifting note.

The concert also offered a preview of Tice’s upcoming album, with two brand-new songs debuting live. Quiet Light, co-written with Grammy-winner Sarah Jarosz, stood out as one of the evening’s best moments, offering a quiet yet profound reflection: “Who knows what tomorrow brings / So take your time / And let it all run across your mind.”

While Jarosz will sing harmony on the recorded version, fiddle player Patrick M’Gonigle stepped in beautifully, his vocal harmonies and expressive playing adding richness to the performance. His skills were also on display during Mean Old World, where he took on the challenge of filling in for Aoife O’Donovan’s harmonies from Tice’s previous recordings. Nickel Creek’s Jeff Picker provided understated but essential bass lines, anchoring the sound with warmth and subtlety.

Still, Tice’s Thompson guitar was the true star of the night. Whether delicately fingerpicking through a ballad or delivering fleet bluegrass runs, his playing was both technically masterful and emotionally resonant. Instrumentals like Badlettsville and Horse County Rag, which might serve as low-energy interludes in another artist’s set, became highlights in Tice’s hands.

Currently on tour across the Eastern U.S., Tice proves that traditional music doesn’t have to be frozen in time—it can be revived, reinvented, and made new again. If his performance at the Stoltz was any indication, this is a tour well worth catching.

Mark Pelavin, the founder of Hambleton Cove Consulting, is a writer, consultant, and music lover living very happily in St. Michaels.