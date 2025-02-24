KCPS seeking community support for SB0843

Kent County Public Schools is asking everyone to support its efforts to seek more money from the state to build a new Kent County Middle School.

There is a bill being heard in the Maryland General Assembly that would do this. Senate Bill 843 would direct more state funding toward the replacement of Kent County Middle School.

A hearing on SB0843 is scheduled for Tuesday, March 4 in the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee.

There are three ways you can show your support leading up to the hearing for SB0843.

You can sign onto a form letter Kent County Public Schools will be submitting to the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee at the close of business Friday, Feb. 28. KCPS asks for your name, town and email address. Go to https://tinyurl.com/p44swp65 to sign the letter. If you previously signed the letter sent for the House of Delegates version of the bill, you do not need to sign this letter for the Senate bill. You can submit your own letter or a copy of the KCPS form letter between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 by creating an account through My MGA on the General Assembly website. Go to https://mgaleg.maryland.gov/mgawebsite/ and click the “My MGA” icon at the top right. If you submit your own copy of the KCPS form letter, just add your information at the bottom of the letter, save it as a PDF and send it! Download the KCPS letter at https://tinyurl.com/373v8tuj. Sign up to provide in-person testimony through the My MGA portal. The signup window is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. The hearing is schedule for 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 4.

Kent County Public Schools thanks everyone for being a part of this community effort.