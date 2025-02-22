From Memory to Story: Nancy Mugele’s ‘Jingles Goes to School'”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Everyone has a childhood story that weaves itself into the fabric of family lore and gets recounted over a holiday dinner, evoking laughter or a wince. These memories, whether amusing or bittersweet, become part of our shared experiences rekindled with “Remember that time when…”

For Nancy Mugele, that childhood moment was a gray kitten named Jingles, who followed her to school every day. After much consternation between her mother and the unhappy school principal, the kitten finally found unexpected acceptance—as the school mascot.

Recently reminded of this story, Mugele decided to offer the tale of Jingle’s daily walk to school to a wider audience by looking for a book publisher. She found one, the book was illustrated and just recently published. Jingles Goes to School can now be found far and wide and locally at the Bookplate Bookstore in Chestertown.

As the Head of School at Kent School, Mugele understands the profound impact of children’s literature. Books do far more than teach literacy—they nurture imagination, emotional intelligence, and a love for storytelling. They introduce young readers to language, helping them build vocabulary and comprehension while also offering valuable moral lessons and encouraging empathy by exposing them to diverse perspectives. This way, books shape a child’s worldview, sparking creativity and helping them navigate emotions and social interactions.

Jingles Goes to School is perfectly sized for small hands, yet it offers a big introduction to the world of books. Designed for easy handling, the compact format allows readers to effortlessly flip the book and showcase its artwork to students, creating an immersive storytelling experience. Mugele aims to foster deep engagement with children, making reading both interactive and memorable.

It may be small in size, but in the right hands, Jingles Goes to School opens a world of possibilities—igniting curiosity, wonder, and a lifelong love of reading.

