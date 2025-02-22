Conversations with Craig Fuller: Ambassador and Author Frank Lavin

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

My friend and former White House colleague Ambassador Frank Lavin has a book coming out in March about his experience in the White House and Administration of President Ronald Reagan. It’s told in unique way through the author’s own first hand experiences as a member of the White House staff, the Commerce Department and then later as the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore. He also sought out groups of former colleagues who shared with him their stories and recollections.

We enjoyed a conversation recently about the book and his approach to sharing insights about the Reagan presidency and some of the lessons he took from his time in government.

Here is a short description of Inside the Reagan White House: A Front-Row Seat to Presidential Leadership with Lessons for Today

What makes a good White House memoir? The right mix of personal stories, insight on the president, discussion of policy and historical events, and crazy, colorful anecdotes that capture the reader’s attention.



Inside the Reagan White House has all this—plus a vivid take on the Reagan assassination attempt, , Gorbachev and the Reykjavik summit, Ollie North and the Contras, , the 1988 Bush-Dukakis contest—and other critical moments of that era.



Original insight on Ronald Reagan, as well as discussions of cabinet members and others, are interspersed with personal anecdotes, off-hand comments, and unique family details that historians and general readers will love.



On the colorful side, the action moves from movie stars to Soviet spies to (literal) knife fights, neo-Nazis, plain old Nazis, intimate affairs, fights on planes, and con men chased by INTERPOL.



And at the heart of the story are the thousands of dedicated, patriotic Americans who helped Ronald Reagan as he worked to push back against the Soviet Union, promote democracy, improve trade, lower taxes, and reduce the size and scope of government.

Craig Fuller served four years in the White House as assistant to President Reagan for Cabinet Affairs, followed by four years as chief of staff to Vice President George H.W. Bush. Having been engaged in five presidential campaigns and running public affairs firms and associations in Washington, D.C., he now resides on the Eastern Shore and publishes DECADE SEVEN on Substack.