Wine of the Week: Larion 2022 Bianco Veneto IGT

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Larion 2022 Bianco Veneto IGT, 2022, ($24.25, ABV 12.5%) from the Azienda Agricola Daniele Piccinin in the hamlet of Muni in the Alpone valley northeast of Verona. Daniele Piccinin grows the Veneto’s indigenous grapes of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir and has become the champion of the rare grape Durella.

In 2006, Piccinin left his career in the restaurant business to fulfill his dream of his own winery with the purchase of seven hectares in San Giovanni Ilarione. From the beginning, he embraced a natural approach to viticulture (certified organic, biodynamic, minimal use of copper and sulfites). As a novice winemaker, he soon discovered VinNatur, the 300 member organization representing 12 countries who share a common goal to “put the terroir of their homeland into a wine bottle, while making as little impact as possible on the environment and making a wine that is authentic and alive”. His dedication to their principles resulted in his becoming the organization’s Vice President.

It is easy to identify Piccinin’s vineyards since they are unlike many Veneto vineyards’ rows of monocultural plantings that endure copious application of chemicals. In contrast, Daniele Piccinin’s vines stand out for the native flowers and grasses that share the soil with the grapes. He believes it imparts liveliness to his wines.

“Bianco Veneto” identifies this wine as a blend, but Piccinin wanted a name that better defined this special blend of 85% Chardonnay and 15% Durella grapes. He chose “Larion” since San Gioani Larion is the dialect version of the municipality where the winery is located. Emily and I tasted this wine recently and we liked its rich aromas of ripe fruit and floral nuances, dried fruit and spicy notes, good structure and great acidity for food. Pair with fish, pasta dishes or risotto.

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to taste this delicious white wine.

Cin Cin!

Jenn