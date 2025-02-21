Developmental Disability budget cuts delayed for now, but still loom for next year

State officials said Thursday that they have been able to juggle the budget to delay Developmental Disabilities Administration cuts that had been scheduled to take effect in April — but cuts still loom on July 1.

The news left advocates grateful for the breathing space, but “concerned” about what the future holds for the state services that help their loved ones.

“It is a huge relief to us that the leaders … came together and restored that [cut for fiscal 2025],” said Laura Howell, CEO with Maryland Association of Community Services. “Now we have to tackle FY ’26.”

The joint statement Thursday by the Moore administration and legislative budget leaders said they had agreed to “reprioritize” about $76 million in proposed DDA cuts that would have taken effect on April 1. Once federal matching dollars are included, the funding will “restore” about 94% of cuts that had been scheduled to hit this spring.

The announcement follows weeks in which members of the developmental disability community came out in droves to rally opposition to the cuts.

“I think the grassroots advocacy had a big impact,” Howell said.

DDA Deputy Secretary Marlana Hutchinson told the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Social Services that the “disability community has stepped up and made their voices heard.”

“The Maryland Department of Health fully recognizes that the proposed reduction to the DDA budget has real consequences for the people who rely on those services,” Hutchinson said. “We are actively working to explore alternative approaches to protect essential programs while balancing fiscal realities together.”

Howell noted that there is still fear and concern about what will happen in the fiscal year that starts July 1, and how any budget changes could impact people with developmental disabilities. There is still some $235 million in DDA cuts slated for fiscal 2026 on the line.

In January, members of the developmental disabilities community were alarmed to learn that Gov. Wes Moore’s budget proposed $200 million in cuts to the DDA beginning this year and extending into fiscal 2026.

State officials said Thursday’s announcement buys time for budget officials to look at their options as they try to pull together a fiscal 2026 budget in the face of a $3 billion shortfall.

Meanwhile, the cuts scheduled to take effect July 1 still include a variety of services and programs, many of which would reduce pay for care providers that help people with developmental disabilities in their day-to-day lives. Advocates fear the cuts will lead to an exodus of providers and staff, leading to lower quality of care for people who depend on those services.

Emotions occasionally ran high at Thursday’s subcommittee hearing, as advocates and people with developmental disabilities pleaded with lawmakers to protect the DDA funding.

Jessica Gallatin of Cecil County has a twin sister, Jennifer, who has developmental disabilities. She told the subcommittee that the significant cuts will “undoubtedly change” Jennifer’s life.

“But more importantly, I fear it will threaten her life,” Gallatin said.

Fighting back tears, she told the committee that due to the death of their parents, she became the primary caretaker of Jessica through the state’s self-direction services program. She fear her sister’s services are at risk unless state leaders reconsider the proposed budget cuts.

“Sustainability is not achieved by rushed and careless, blanketed approaches,” Gallatin said. “Tough decisions will be made – we know the budget. But they should be made with mature calculation, sophistication and empathy.”

Jennifer Drucker, also fighting back tears, told the subcommittee that the proposed cuts are already affecting her 25-year-old daughter’s access to services, even without an official budget in place.

“Our main caregiver just left because of the instability the DDA is causing,” Drucker said. “If you pass these cuts, you’re not just balancing a budget, you’re breaking families.

“We depend on these services. Without them, we’ll fall into crisis,” she said. “Protect these services, because with out them, we will not make it.

“My daughter’s care is not a line item. It’s her life and my life,” Drucker said.

Rachel London, executive director for the Maryland Developmental Disabilities Council, told the subcommittee that she appreciates the temporary delay in cuts, but “we have a lot of work ahead.”

“Everyone, regardless of service model, gets serviced based on their assessed needs … everyone has different needs at different points in our lives,” London said Thursday. “Our system has to be flexible enough to meet those needs as they change and in the way people need them.”

by Danielle J. Brown, Maryland Matters

February 21, 2025

