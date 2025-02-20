New polling finds strong Eastern Shore support for offshore wind

A new poll finds solid support among Eastern Shore residents for offshore wind, with strong majorities convinced wind projects will benefit jobs, improve health conditions and support American energy independence.

The poll was sponsored by Shore Progress, an Eastern Shore regional advocacy group, and conducted by Gonzales Research & Media Services, Inc., a respected polling firm based in Annapolis.

The poll found that among Eastern Shore residents, 51% support building offshore wind farms off the coast of Maryland, while 37% say they would oppose them, with 12% giving no opinion. The poll found that 54% of Shore residents support a goal of moving away from fossil fuels and toward renewable sources, such as offshore wind, with 39% opposed and 7% offering no opinion.

Respondents agreed by significant margins that offshore wind would have positive impacts in several areas, including 70 percent who agreed that offshore wind would have a positive benefit on jobs and 67 percent who said it would provide health benefits.

Agreed that offshore wind would bring benefits in five other key areas:

Air and water quality: 66% – 27%

Electricity prices: 65% – 25%

Energy independence: 65% – 26%

Electricity reliability: 61% — 31%

Climate change: 56% — 31%

On the question of whether offshore wind would have a positive impact on ocean ecosystems and marine life, respondents were evenly split; 43%-43% with 14% undecided.

“The results are clear, Eastern Shore voters strongly support building an offshore wind farm off our coast,” said Jared Schablein, Chair of Shore Progress. “The U.S. Wind project is a huge investment in our community. It will bring good-paying jobs and help us become energy independent at a time when energy bills are skyrocketing. It’s time to move forward with clean energy, lower costs, and good jobs for the Shore.”

U.S. Wind is pursuing an offshore wind farm well off the coast of Ocean City. The project would build 114 wind turbines, generating more than 2 gigawatts of clean electricity—enough to power over 718,000 Maryland homes, with zero greenhouse gas emissions. The project has secured federal and state permits and could begin construction in 2025.

The poll was conducted by Gonzales Research & Media Services, Inc. from December 27, 2024, through January 6, 2025, sampling 404 registered voters on Maryland’s Eastern Shore in Maryland Senate Districts 36, 37, and 38. The margin of error on these questions is plus or minus 5 percentage points. If the entire population in the region was surveyed, there is a 95% probability that the true numbers would fall within this range.