For All Seasons announces staff appointments

For All Seasons has recently promoted two staff members to new positions in the agency. Erica Batson of Federalsburg has been promoted to Director of Administration and Grants Management and Carmeshia Williams, MSHRM, MBA, of Easton has been appointed to Associate Director of Human Resources.

Batson, who previously served as Director of Administration and IT at For All Seasons, has worked at the agency since 2017 as an Executive Assistant and IT Specialist. Before this position, she worked as the facilitator for the Healthy Talbot program and as a Communications Specialist at Mid Shore Behavioral Health. She completed an associate’s degree in business management technology from Chesapeake College and is a graduate of Easton High School. She received the Service with Distinction Award from Maryland Nonprofits and the Extraordinary Contributor Award from MENTOR Maryland.

“I’m thrilled to step into this new role, where I can bring my passion for the organization and my leadership skills to managing the agency’s grants process. Grants empower nonprofits to turn vision into action and fuel transformative work in our communities. I’m excited to contribute to this critical process,” Batson states.

Williams, who previously served as Executive Clinical Assistant at For All Seasons, formerly worked as Finance and Attendance Secretary at St. Michaels Elementary School and Deputy Director of the Neighborhood Service Center, Inc. She completed her Master of Business Administration – MBA, Human Resources Management and Services from Strayer University and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Strayer University.

“As the Associate Director of Human Resources, I am committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment that promotes employee growth and organizational success. I hope my support will empower our employees and continue strengthening our agency’s culture,” Williams shares.

According to Beth Anne Dorman, President and CEO of For All Seasons, “We are so proud of the investment of these women in our agency and the fine work they have done to advance our mission and values. We are thrilled with the new roles they will fill and look forward to the contributions they will make to the agency’s future.”

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across the Mid-Shore and throughout the state of Maryland. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.