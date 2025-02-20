Brampton Inn currently appearing on nationally recognized historical preservation program

The impeccable interiors and aspect of Brampton 1860 were recently the backdrop for an interview with local business leaders and Inn owners, Hilari and Dave Rinehart on the nationally celebrated and disseminated television program, Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.

According to a recent statement released by CisionPR: “The acclaimed educational program, Viewpoint hosted by Dennis Quaid, is excited to announce a partnership with Brampton 1860 (also known as Brampton Inn) for the production of a new episode.”

The statement went on to say that the filming, which took place on October 8th, 2024, was made to create, “… an episode that will delve into the fascinating history of the Brampton 1860 property, a significant landmark, and explore the cross-section of historical preservation and its modern function as a unique venue for hosting events.”

Viewpoint is an educational program hosted by acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid, offering enlightening content on topics ranging from technological advances to cultural preservation. The program is committed to providing viewers with high-quality, informative stories that help shape their understanding of the world.

Hilari Rinehart said they are beyond honored and enjoyed the experience of having the Viewpoint crew onsite very much.

“The time spent with the directors and crew was such a fun and interesting experience,” said Rinehart. “We’re so happy to provide an insight into this historic property and all that we are able to offer to our guests—from special family events, to elegant intimate weddings, family reunions, corporate events, and wellness retreats. We love the opportunity to work with such wonderful people in our guests and the members of our surrounding community to create lasting memories that become part of the fabric of this great place.”

Air dates for Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid will occur in rotation on your local Public Television affiliate in prime time for the next several weeks. In addition, the segment can be accessed online here.

A member of Select Registry™, Distinguished Inns of North America, Brampton 1860 is situated on 35 acres of meticulously cared-for gardens and pastoral landscape surrounded by forest and curated to provide an upscale, boutique lodging and event experience just minutes from Chestertown’s Arts and Entertainment District and numerous Eastern Shore attractions.

Brampton 1860 is located at 25227 Chestertown Rd., Chestertown. For additional information and tickets for scheduled events, please visit bramptoninn.com, or call 410.778.1860.