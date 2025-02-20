Letter to the Editor: a right-wing coup against the federal government

Editor:

We’re experiencing a right-wing coup against the federal government, the extent, speed, and ferocity of which few anticipated. The coup is enabled by Donald Trump, most of the Republican Party, and their extremist allies in so-called conservative think tanks.

Remaining rational and combative are certain Democratic representatives and senators, more than a handful of federal and state courts, certain Democratic attorneys general, some Dem governors, thoroughly woke grassroots activists, a handful of principled Republicans, and thank goodness, numerous savvy reporters, commentators, and political cartoonists.

Injured so far have been thousands of ordinary federal civil servants who’ve been fired without cause; many are going to court. Soon to be hurting and with little to no recourse are millions here and abroad who depend on the U.S. government for sustenance and protection.

Adjectives to describe this increasingly desperate situation are unprecedented, unwarranted, undemocratic, illegal, unconstitutional, reprehensible, and dangerous.

Very, very dangerous.

~ Gren Whitman

Rock Hall