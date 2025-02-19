Receski receives Golden Anchor Award

Bill Receski of Rock Hall Elementary School was honored with this month’s Golden Anchor Award for his hard work and dedication.

Receski received his award from the Kent County Board of Education Monday night, Feb. 10.

The Golden Anchor Award is presented each month to staff members or groups of employees who exemplify the mission and core values of Kent County Public Schools.

“Kent County Public Schools is an anchor organization that creates an environment of academic excellence through a collaborative, equitable and rigorous learning community,” the mission statement reads.

Nominations may be submitted by Kent County Public Schools staff members, parents and students.

Receski is the teacher specialist at Rock Hall Elementary School. He has been a part of Kent County Public Schools for more than three decades.

Kent County Public Schools Director of Human Resources Dan Hushion announced the honor for Receski at the board meeting.

“In the words of some of his colleagues, Bill is always there whenever needed,” Hushion said. “All the students know his name. He is very pleasant, caring and kind to all students.”

Rock Hall Elementary School Principal Gillian Spero recounted a story of a phone received last fall from someone at the Pentagon wishing to speak with Receski.

Spero said it was a former student of Receski’s. She said the caller, who has become “pretty high ranking,” wanted Receski to know that he would not be where he is today were it not for him.

Spero said so many others have similar stories about the impact Receski has made on the lives of students.

“On behalf of our students and families and staff, we recognize and thank you for your reliability and tireless dedication,” Spero told Receski.