Summer position available at Church Hill Theatre

Church Hill Theatre is accepting applications for a paid staff position for the 2025 Green Room Gang program. The theatre is in need of a Director for Green Room Gang Sr. which is a 5-week summer theatre program.

Green Room Gang is a summer theatre workshop that consists of two programs. GRG Sr. is a five-week, full day program of theatre instruction for youths entering grades 6 through 12 while GRG Jr. is a four and a half week, half day program for youths entering grades 1 through 5.. Both camps are in session Monday through Thursday. GRG Sr. begins June 23, and GRG Jr. starts June 24. Performances for both groups will be held on July 24 through 27.

The director of Green Room Gang is the instructor who oversees the theatrical education of the Green Room Gang, Sr. students. The instructor also directs of fully scripted musical by creatively facilitating all aspects of the production. The director has the challenging task of bringing together all the pieces of a production: script, actors, set, costuming, lighting, sound and music into a unified whole. They are responsible for all aspects of the production, the casting, directing and rehearsing of the show but the focus of the position is the instruction of the students. Applicants should have extensive formal education and experience in all aspects of theatre, and should be able to work closely with young people.

Interested applicants can learn more about CHT and its previous seasons by visiting our website at http:/www.churchhilltheatre.org.

Applications are available on the website, by calling the CHT office at 410-556-6003 or email at [email protected].

The deadline for applications is March 15, 2025.

Contact: Tina Johnson

Phone: Church Hill Theatre Office 410-556-6003

Website: http://www.churchhilltheatre.org