Rock Hall Candidates’ Meet and Greet February 26

The League of Women Voters of Kent County and the Greater Rock Hall Business Association will co-sponsor a Meet and Greet for the two candidates for the two open seats on the Rock Hall Town Council.

The event will take place on February 26, 2025, in the Mayor and Council Meeting Room at 5585 S. Main Street, Rock Hall, beginning at 6 PM. Candidates Tim Edwards and Richard Faulkner will answer questions from the co-sponsors and the audience.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates for office.