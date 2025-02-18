Kent County Public Schools final survey: 2025-26 calendar

Kent County Public Schools staff, families and community members are invited to fill out an online survey and provide their input on the four draft 2025-26 calendars.

The survey can be found at https://tinyurl.com/d4z82jwb.

There are four calendars under review by the Kent County Board of Education. The drafts and the survey results are expected to be presented at the Board’s next monthly meeting, Monday, March 10.

The school system’s Calendar Committee, led by Director of Human Resources Dan Hushion, opened an initial survey in November and accepted responses through early February.

Using the results of that survey on calendar building blocks like start date, length of breaks throughout the year and the last day of school, four different calendars were drafted.

This survey seeks the community’s input on which of the four drafts is the preferred option. The Kent County Board of Education has the final vote on the school calendar.

On option 1, the first week of school starts Aug. 25. Winter break runs from Monday, Dec. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 4. Spring break would be just over a week from Friday, April 3 through Sunday, April 12. The last day of school is set at Friday, June 12.

Calendar option 2 has the same start date and winter break. Spring break would see schools and offices closed Friday, April 3 and Monday, April 6 in favor of the last day of school moving up to Friday, June 5.

Option 3 pushes back the start of school to Tuesday, Sept. 2. Winter break is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 4. Spring break would be Thursday, April 2 through Monday, April 6 and the last day of school would fall on Friday, June 12.

A fourth option starts school on Tuesday, Sept. 2, includes the Dec. 22-to-Jan. 4 winter break, the longer April 3-to-April 12 spring break with the last day of school on Thursday, June 18.

All four calendars have a fall break for students starting with parent conferences on Wednesday, Oct. 15, a full-day of staff professional development on Thursday, Oct. 16 and school and offices closed for the Maryland State Education Association conference on Friday, Oct. 17.

Thanksgiving break on all four options begins Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Additional holiday breaks in January and February are Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day.

The four draft calendars include a spring parent-teacher conference day Wednesday, March 18.

Memorial Day, Monday, May 25 is a day off on the four draft 2025-26 calendars.

All four calendar options include two inclement weather days.

Learn more at www.kent.k12.md.us.