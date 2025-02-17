Public Hearing Scheduled for Proposed Millington Solar Project February 19

A proposed 5-megawatt solar generating facility near Millington will be the subject of a Maryland Public Service Commission’s second public comment hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 19, at Galena Elementary School.

Chief Public Utility Law Judge Ryan McLean will preside over the hearing, which includes presentations from the developer, the Power Plant Research Program, the Maryland Office of People’s Counsel, and Public Service Commission staff before opening the floor for public comments.

The facility, planned by TPE MD KE51, LLC, would occupy 40 acres of a 199-acre site at 10066 Peacock Corner Road as part of Maryland’s community solar program. The company applied in May 2024 for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, which grants permission to construct an energy-generating station or high-voltage transmission line.

The public can attend the hearing in person or watch a recorded version on the Public Utility Law Judge Division’s YouTube channel the following day at https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP.

Written comments can be submitted through Feb. 27 via:

The Public Service Commission’s online portal: https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/

Mail to:

Jamie Bergin

Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission

William Donald Schaefer Tower

6 St. Paul St., 16th Floor

Baltimore, MD 21202

All mailed comments must reference Case No. 9742 to be properly filed.