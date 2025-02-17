Announcing the Kent County, Maryland Chapter of the Delmarva Pride Center

The Delmarva Pride Center is proud to announce the establishment of its newest chapter in Kent County, Maryland. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the Center’s mission to foster inclusivity, provide support, and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community across the Delmarva Peninsula.

The Kent County chapter will serve as a local hub for LGBTQIA+ individuals, allies, and organizations, offering resources, community programs, and social events aimed at promoting equality and visibility. The Garfield Center for the Arts in Chestertown, Maryland has graciously offered to serve as the official meeting space for the chapter.

“We are just getting started and already we have had an overwhelmingly positive response from our community,” said Francoise Sullivan, chair of the Kent County chapter. “We aim to be a safe space where all community members are supported and accepted.”

The Kent County chapter will host its inaugural event in March, welcoming community members to learn more about the initiative, meet local organizers, and share ideas for future programming. The chapter also intends to collaborate with local businesses, schools, and civic organizations to create inclusive policies and awareness initiatives. Regular drop-in hours will begin in April.

For more information about the Kent County chapter of the Delmarva Pride Center, please visit www.dpckentcounty.org or contact Francoise Sullivan at [email protected].

About the Delmarva Pride Center:

The Delmarva Pride Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for the LGBTQIA+ community throughout the Delmarva Peninsula. Through educational programs, outreach initiatives, and social events, the Center strives to create a more inclusive and affirming society for all.

For more information about the Delmarva Pride Center, please visit www.delmarvapridecenter.com or email [email protected].