Rachel Franklin Celebrates Gershwin’s Extraordinary Creative Output During the 1920s

Coming to Temple B’nai Israel, the Satell Center for Jewish Life on the Eastern Shore, on Thursday, February 20, at 7 PM, Dr. Rachel Franklin will present a program celebrating George Gershwin’s greatest achievements during this centenary decade She will focus on his Rhapsody in Blue, Concerto in F, and An American in Paris, as well as performing highlights from several of his piano works.

George Gershwin’s groundbreaking fusion of classical music and jazz, Rhapsody in Blue, is one of America’s most beloved cultural icons, an exuberant symbol of the nation’s melting pot self-image, its vigor, optimism, and constant reinvention. However, the Rhapsody is just one of several masterworks that Gershwin’s boundless imagination produced during the 1920s.

Dr. Franklin’s passion is provoking connections and sparking imaginative pathways for her listeners and students, so their own creativity can be inspired by extraordinary musical art. As a Jewish artist, she has a particular interest in music of Jewish heritage and has given many lectures on the Golden Age of Jewish Film Music.

This program, part of the Susan and Barry Koh Music Series, is free and everyone is welcome. Register at bnaiisraeleaston.org/event/Gershwin Or call 410-822-0553. Temple B’nai Israel is located on 7199 Tristan Drive in Easton.