Underground Railroad’s maritime history highlights 2/24 program in St. Michaels

The special exhibition, Sailing to Freedom: Maritime Dimensions of the Underground Railroad will be the topic of discussion for a special Conversation on Race program at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s Van Lennep Auditorium on Monday, February 24 beginning at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited, with pre-registration needed.

Based upon the book, “Sailing to Freedom,” the exhibition expands the understanding of how freedom was achieved by sea and what the journey looked like for many African Americans.

Exhibit guests will explore the little-known stories and the less-understood maritime side of the Underground Railroad, including the impact of African Americans’ paid and unpaid waterfront labor. They’ll also meet figures like Henry “Box” Brown, who escaped to freedom in 1849 by arranging to have himself mailed in a wooden crate to abolitionists in Philadelphia.

“Self-emancipation along the Underground Railroad was not entirely by overland routes,” says CBMM Vice President of Education and Interpretation Jill Ferris. “Many enslaved persons made their way to freedom using coastal water routes along the Atlantic seaboard, including the Chesapeake Bay. Enslaved African Americans often escaped by sea aboard merchant and passenger ships, or smaller watercraft.”

Sailing to Freedom was curated by New Bedford Whaling Museum Curator of Maritime History Michael Dyer and the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth’s Timothy Walker. The exhibit continues through December 2026.

The February 24 program will include a guided exploration of the exhibition, followed by facilitated discussion. The free program includes a light meal and refreshments, with advanced registration required at bit.ly/feb24convo.

The program is part of the Talbot Family Network’s Conversations on Race series and is presented in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. The year-long series brings the community together over monthly sessions for thoughtful dialogue about the impact of race on their lives and in the community.

“Having this guided tour of the exhibition offers a powerful opportunity to explore the critical role of waterways in the pursuit of freedom,” says Talbot Family Network Director Nancy Andrew, “Through this Conversation on Race program, we hope to deepen understanding, inspire dialogue, and connect our community through the stories of resilience and courage that shaped our history.”

The Talbot Family Network serves as Talbot County’s Local Management Board and was established by the state of Maryland to change the way services are provided to children and families. TFN identifies priorities and target resources for the jurisdiction’s communities, while also coordinating child and family services and administering state resources. Local Management Boards improve coordination across state agencies and empower local stakeholders to help drive local priorities.

The mission of the Talbot Family Network is to identify and develop support systems for a healthy, safe, caring, and equitable community for all Talbot County children and families through collaboration with public and private entities. For more information, visit www.talbotfamilynetwork.org.

ABOUT CBMM

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum explores and preserves the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region, and makes this resource accessible to all. Every aspect of fulfilling this mission is driven by CBMM’s values of relevance, authenticity, and stewardship, along with a commitment to providing engaging guest experiences and transformative educational programming, all while serving as a vital community partner. More is at www.cbmm.org.

