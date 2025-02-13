The Garfield Center announces auditions for A Rock Sails By

The second production in the 2025 season at the Garfield Center for the Arts is Sean Grennan’s “A Rock Sails By.” To be directed by the GCA’s Theatre Manager, Nic Carter, the Garfield Center has announced audition dates and times for the production. “A Rock Sails By” will be performed over three weekends from April 25th through May 4th.

In Grennan’s play, Dr. Lynn Cummings, a facts-only astrophysicist, has discovered herself at life’s crossroads as she deals with personal, life-altering challenges. She has always believed in science over faith in the unknown, but this certainty, once a source of comfort, is now a cause for emptiness. When an unidentified object is sighted heading toward Earth, she grants an interview to a journalist who misquotes her. With her credibility on the line, she invites him to witness the object with her as it comes closest to Earth. Dr. Cummings hopes it will pass without incident, but there is no telling what she will discover beyond the stars. It is a thought-provoking story filled with wit, humor, emotion and meaning.

Auditions for “A Rock Sails By” are scheduled for Tuesday, February 25 at 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 27 at 7:00 PM, and Saturday, March 1 at 2:00 PM.

All auditionees will be asked to do cold-readings from the script. A prepared monologue is not required, but if an actor has one prepared, the Director will gladly allow the actor to perform it.

Character descriptions can be found at https://www.garfieldcenter. org/arocksailsbycharacters. Auditionees are strongly encouraged to visit that page to understand the roles available. For any additional questions, contact the director, Nic Carter, at [email protected].