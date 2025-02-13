Let’s Talk About It: A Different kind of Valentine with For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For All Seasons is bringing love and generosity with its annual Valentine’s Day Silent Auction, running online from February 8 to February 14.

Featuring exclusive experiences and unique getaways, this exciting event supports the organization’s mental health and victim services, helping those in need. Bid on incredible items like sports tickets, spa packages, luxury vacations, and local experiences—all with starting bids below their actual value! Don’t miss this fun, meaningful way to celebrate Valentine’s Day while giving back.

The Spy chatted with For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman last week about the plans.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. To preview and bid please go to ForAllSeasonsInc.org