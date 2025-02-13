Design with Jenn Martella: Victorian Transformation

It is always gratifying for me to see an older house in need of renovation to be given a new life through renovation/restoration. This house’s eclectic mix of styles of its Victorian shape, 2/2 windows, full front porch and the Queen Anne accents of the multiple gables and the tower gives this house charming curb appeal.

This is the second time I have featured a house by this developer and once again his attention to preserving historic features combined with the quality of new workmanship has produced another gem. The house is set back from the Bozman-Neavitt corridor on a quiet dead-end street containing only seven properties. Behind the house at the rear of the property are two outbuildings; one small shed and a larger one offering myriad uses-a single car garage, workshop, office/studio, etc.

The facades of the one room wide, two to three rooms deep house are outlined with white corner boards that contrast with the mix of new light gray shake and lap siding for texture. The slight offset in plan breaks up the side façade and I especially liked how the original diamond patterned shake siding that infills the gables has been preserved. The accent of the red metal roof is a cheerful finishing touch.

I admired how the side elevation highlights the tower with its flared eaves and how the massing steps down from the main gable roof with very low sloped roofs at this side. The outdoor rooms of the full front porch and the wide steps at the pair of sliding doors overlook the deep side yard. As I stood on the steps, I saw glimpses of nearby Harris Creek and the steps could perhaps be modified to become a deck for al-fresco dining. As I walked around the side yard, I discovered another glimpse of Harris Creek at a spot that could be perfect for a gazebo for closer proximity to the water.

After strolling around the 1.03 +/- acre site, I walked up to the front porch whose depth could easily accommodate a swing at the side and other seating. I admired the texture and low exposure of the original siding and the blue accents of the half French/half paneled door and sidelights below a full transom.

The front door opens into the stair hall with a closet wall defining a foyer that provides a windbreak. The beautiful engineered wide plank wood floors flow throughout the first floor rooms and the tall light gray walls both accentuate the color of the floors and also reflect the sunlight from the new large windows.

As I walked around the corner of the foyer’s closet, the full extent of the first floor’s transformation unfolded. A dropped soffit cleverly defines the living room’s edge of the open plan area and also hides the HVAC. Two wall openings offer views of the kitchen and dining areas.

The large windows reach to the underside of the ceiling molding. On the day of my visit, sunlight poured through two front and side windows of the living room and was reflected in the white ceiling and light gray walls. The house has been partially staged but this spacious room could easily accommodate more seating.

I love diagonal vistas and this one from the corner of the living room shows the vista that creates the living-dining-kitchen open plan for great flow among the spaces. The diagonal wall at the stairs creates space for a powder room under the stairs and lessens its protrusion into the living area. My visit timing was perfect since the angled wall also catches the reflection of one of the front door’s sidelights!

The pantry in the corner and the dropped soffit define the spacious dining area whose length could easily accommodate a longer table for family celebrations or entertaining. The pair of sliders creates a transparent wall of glass for long views to the side yard with its edges of mature landscaping for privacy.

The galley kitchen with a large island layout extends the full length of the space. In addition to the dining area’s pair of sliders, two windows on the side wall of the kitchen and the double-unit window in the rear wall keep this space sunny and bright throughout the day.

The cabinets and veined quartz countertops blend into the white walls to maintain the spatial volume and the stainless steel appliances complete this stylish kitchen’s design. The island’s long countertop with an overhang for bar stools can also be a buffet for entertaining.

I admired the decorative touches of the textured tile backsplash in a muted accent color and the sleek cabinet hardware. I especially liked the large transparent pendant lighting over the island that disappears into the space.

The stairs to the second floor lead to a double loaded hall between two bedroom ensuites, another bedroom, a hall bath and laundry. This primary bedroom ensuite is located at the front corner of the house. The high windows along the side wall makes its easy for one to have a tall headboard for a bed. The front windows offer peaceful views of the historic church and its cemetery and the windows’ lengths allow sunlight to fully penetrate the room.

The primary bath is located over the foyer below and the neutral finishes await one’s choice of towels and accessories. I especially liked the details of the tiny polygonal tiles in various shades of gray and the white grout that accentuated the tiles’ shapes; the sleek lavatory fitting and the door hardware.

The same tile is repeated in the shower area with its tiled walls of white and gray shades.

This bedroom at the rear corner of the house also has an ensuite bath. The single windows at each exterior wall of the bedroom offer sunlight and views of the landscape.

The rear bedroom’s bath’s shower spans the width of the room to visually enlarge the space and has the same wall and floor finishes as the primary bath. The recessed storage shelf is handy and the window in the shower for daylight is a plus. I especially liked the texture of the lavatory cabinet and the towel with its polygonal design that cleverly echoes the floor tile shape.

Wonderful transformation of a 1900’s house with upgrades from 2024. The 1.03 acre property has two outbuildings, one of which could have myriad uses- a single car garage, workshop, studio, etc. and the spacious side yard has glimpses of nearby Harris Creek. Charming architectural style, outdoor rooms of the full front porch and side wide steps; main floor open plan with high ceilings, beautiful floors, tall windows for abundant sunlight, gourmet kitchen, three bedrooms and three baths (two ensuites). All this and close proximity to the amenities of St. Michaels!

For more information about this property, contact Debra Crouch with Benson and Mangold Real Estate at 410-745-0415 (o), 410-924-0771 (c) or [email protected]. For more photographs and pricing, visit www.debracrouch.bensonandmangold.com , “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by Janelle Stroop, Thru the Lens Photography, 410-310-6838, [email protected]

Developer: QB Properties, LLC, 703-628-9015

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.