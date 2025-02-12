Exclusive wedding open house event on February 23 at historic Brampton Inn

The romantic and inspirational backdrop that is Brampton 1860 opens its doors to brides- and grooms-to-be for an exclusive look at their gorgeous inn, its serene surroundings, and the one-of-a-kind hospitality they’ll experience when they choose Brampton as their wedding venue.

“This one-day event really gives couples and their loved ones an opportunity to envision their wedding at Brampton 1860. We have been thoughtfully working over the last few years in order to provide the absolute best in curated wedding events; everything from our meticulous reception areas to our first-in-class accommodations for the couple and wedding party, designate our Select Registry™ Inn as the go-to boutique wedding venue on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.”

In addition to the property tours and information provided by the Inn, the site will be hosting a selection of exemplary wedding vendors, so couples will also have the convenience of meeting with some of the industry’s local leaders in wedding services.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. with champagne and light refreshments as guests tour the Inn, its exceptional reception spaces, and then meet with local vendors, which include Andover Media, Bloomin’ Wild Florist, Salon 854, Prince Limousine, Wildly Native Flower Farm, Abigail Hollis Photography, and pianist, Michael Casey.

Brampton 1860 specializes in making everything from elopements to destination weekend events flawless and gorgeous experiences. The Inn is also offering a slate of special perks and discounts to couples who book their Big Day at the Open House Event.

You can find information regarding Brampton 1860’s February Open House event on their website at www.bramptoninn/specials, or by calling 410.778.1860.

A member of Select Registry™, Distinguished Inns of North America, Brampton 1860 is situated on 35 acres of meticulously cared-for gardens and pastoral landscape surrounded by forest and curated to provide an upscale, boutique lodging and event experience just minutes from Chestertown’s Arts and Entertainment District and numerous Eastern Shore attractions.

Brampton 1860 is located at 25227 Chestertown Rd., Chestertown. For additional information and tickets for scheduled events, please visit bramptoninn.com, or call 410.778.1860.