Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra welcomes Kathleen Wise to Board of Directors

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathleen Wise to its Board of Directors. Wise, a longtime advocate for music and the arts in Dorchester County, brings a wealth of experience in education, community engagement, and arts support to the organization.

A resident of Cambridge, Maryland, since 1967, Wise has been a dedicated champion of music education and accessibility. During her decade-long tenure on the Dorchester County Board of Education, she was instrumental in advocating for the inclusion of the arts in the K-12 curriculum. As a retired clinical social worker and program administrator at the Dorchester Health Department, she also encouraged the use of music as a healing modality in mental health programs.

Wise’s passion for music is deeply rooted in her upbringing. Growing up in a Chicago suburb, she participated in school and church choirs and developed an early appreciation for classical music, even introducing her family to Saturday opera broadcasts from the Metropolitan Opera. She continues to support music education through her daughter, Melissa Wise, who serves as the choral director at Cambridge High School.

In addition to her work in education and mental health, Wise has played a pivotal role in the local music community. She served on the Board of Chesapeake Music for nine years, focusing on expanding concert offerings to young audiences. At Christ Episcopal Church in Cambridge, she was an integral member of the Music Committee, where she oversaw the purchase of the church’s Casavant Frères organ and helped establish a concert series that has thrived for 30 years.

A longtime supporter of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony, Wise and her late husband, Doug Ridley, were season subscribers and frequent attendees of MSO gala events. She is eager to bring her experience and enthusiasm to the MSO Board, with a particular focus on expanding partnerships with schools and increasing concert attendance among Dorchester County residents.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kathleen to our Board of Directors,” said Jeffrey Parker, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra. “Her deep commitment to music education and community engagement aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to working with her to further enrich the cultural landscape of the Delmarva Peninsula.”

For more information about the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra and its upcoming performances, visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, Delaware Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2024-2025 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org