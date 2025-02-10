Letter to Talbot County Council: Keep employee handbook DEI statement

I’m writing to ask the Council not to remove the Inclusion Statement on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion from the Employee Handbook. I cannot understand why asking people to treat others with dignity and respect is something that anyone would find objectionable. Isn’t the first thing we teach our children, be kind, treat your classmates with respect, be inclusive in your games? Don’t many go to church to hear the preacher remind us to treat others as we would like to be treated?

Why would anyone find a statement objectionable which encourages diversity, which is an opportunity to learn of the richness inherent in our differences; equity, simply treating people equally; Inclusion, not leaving people out of opportunities for which they are qualified. Why?

– Judy Fauntleroy