Emmanuel church to host organ recital February 21

Emmanuel Church will host Daniel Colaner who will give an organ recital on Friday Feb. 21st at 7:00 p.m Tickets $25.

Daniel Colaner, St. Paul’s Organ Scholar, first captured international media attention at the age of 12 with his same-day performance on piano at Carnegie Hall and on organ at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Since then, his talents have been showcased on ABC, BBC, NPR and PBS. In 2021, he was chosen for The Diapason’s “20 Under 30,” a select group of young adults at the forefront of the organ field. He was the First Prize and Audience Prize Winner at the 2023 Arthur Poister Organ Competition and the 2023 L. Cameron Johnson Memorial Organ Competition. As the winner of the 2023 Cleveland Chapter RCYO Quimby Competition, Daniel is currently a student of Todd Wilson at the Cleveland Institute of Music.

Emmanuel Church is located at 101 N. Cross St. Chestertown MD.