MassoniArt Gallery presents new exhibition: Joe Karlik, Kathryn O’Grady and Blake M. Conroy

MassoniArt Gallery is thrilled to present a dynamic new exhibition featuring the works of Joe Karlik, Kathryn O’Grady and Blake M. Conroy, three exceptional artists whose work explores the beauty of nature through distinct yet complementary artistic expressions.

This show will be on view at MassoniArt Gallery, 113 South Cross Street, Chestertown, MD, from February 1 – 28, 2025.

Joe Karlik brings emotional impact to the natural world through his bold designs and arrangements. His work captures the tension present in nature.

Kathryn O’Grady’s paintings are inspired by the organic forms of landscapes and botanical life found in her own backyard.

In a world that commodifies nature, Blake M. Conroy shows us the individuality of every living thing.

Together, this trio of artists create an exhibition that showcases their unique perspective on the natural world.

Hours during the exhibition are Thursday – Friday, 11am – 4pm, Saturday, 10am – 5 pm and Sunday 12-3. Private appointments may be scheduled at any time by contacting either Carla Massoni (410-708-4512) or Kate Ballantine (410-310-0796) in advance.

For additional information please visit www.massoniart.com.