Kent SCOT wins award from Chamber of Commerce

Kent Shore Community Outreach Team (SCOT) has been honored by the Kent County Chamber of Commerce as recipients of its Community Excellence Award – 2025 Organization of the Year. Kent SCOT is a population health initiative of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.‌

‌Presented at the Kent County Chamber’s annual meeting at the Chester River Yacht Club,,the award recognizes the outstanding community service and contributions of SCOT members Emily Welsh, MSN, RN, nurse coordinator; social worker Michelle Matthews, LCSW-C and community health advocates Amanda Webster, CCHW and Serenity Kelly, CCHW. The award is designed to highlight a non-profit or community organization that has “significantly enhanced the quality of life for Kent County residents through exemplary effort that contributes to the overall well-being and vitality of the community.” In addition to a commemorative plaque, the award includes a $1,000 gift from the chamber to support SCOT’s continued health care outreach and services for residents of Kent County.‌

‌Since January 2024, SCOT members have provided 60 free health screening events (blood pressure and diabetes) and 988 home visits and case management support for 166 patients. Patients served by SCOT may benefit not only from improved access to health care services, but also fewer emergency department visits and hospital admissions, as well as reduced health care costs.

‌“On behalf of the entire Shore Regional Health team serving Kent and northern Queen Anne’s Counties, I am proud to congratulate our Kent Shore Community Outreach Team on this well-deserved recognition from the Kent County Chamber of Commerce,” said Zack Royston, Vice President, Rural Health Care Transformation and Executive Director, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown. ”The team has been a driving force in transforming rural healthcare by delivering services to individuals where they are — whether in patients’ homes, trusted community sites, or through our partnerships with other community organizations. Through these efforts, the Shore Community Outreach Team is not only improving access to care, but also making a profound, positive impact in communities we serve.”

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland's Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne's and Talbot.

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside.