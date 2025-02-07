It’s American Heart Month by Susan Covey

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Every year, one in four deaths are caused by heart disease. The good news? Heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions, even for people who already have heart disease lower your risk try following the “Life’s Simple 7”:

GET ACTIVE – Daily physical activity increases your length and quality of life. If you get at least 30 minutes of moderate activity each day, five days a week, you can almost guarantee yourself a healthier and more satisfying life while lowering your risks for heart disease, stroke and diabetes. CONTROL CHOLESTEROL – By controlling your cholesterol, you give your arteries their best chance to remain clear of blockages. Our bodies need some cholesterol to make cell membranes and some hormones, but when you have too much bad cholesterol, it combines with white blood cells and forms plaque in our veins and arteries which lead to stroke and heart disease. EAT BETTER – Healthy foods are the fuel our bodies use to make new cells and create the energy we need to thrive and fight diseases, in other words, the basic building blocks for a healthy life.

Try tracking your daily food intake, eat plenty of fruits and veggies, unrefined whole-grain foods, fish twice a week and cut back on added sugars and saturated fats.

MANAGE YOUR BLOOD PRESSURE – Keeping your b.p in the healthy range, reduces the strain on your heart, arteries and kidneys which keeps you healthier longer. Hypertension means that the blood running through your arteries flows with too much force and puts pressure on your arteries which stretches them past the healthy limit causing tears. This then kicks your body into injury-healing mode to repair the tears with scar tissue. Unfortunately, the scar tissue traps plaque which can form blockages, clots and hardened, weakened arteries. So, eat a heart healthy diet and reduce your sodium perhaps by using spices to flavor food instead of salt. LOSE WEIGHT – Too much fat, especially around your waist, puts you at a higher risk for high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol and diabetes. If you’re overweight, you can actually reduce your risk for heart disease by losing as few as five or ten pounds! REDUCE BLOOD SUGAR – Most of the food we eat is turned into glucose that our bodies use for energy. The body makes insulin, a hormone acting as a carrier to take food energy into its cells. Fasting blood sugar should be below 100; if not, you could be headed for pre-diabetes. This, then, increases your risk for heart disease and stroke. In fact, most people with diabetes die from some form of heart or blood vessel disease. So, cut back on simple sugars found in sodas, candies and desserts AND get regular exercise as this will help your body respond to insulin. STOP SMOKING – Smoking damages your entire circulatory system and increases your risk for coronary heart disease, hardened arteries, aneurysm and blood clots. Like the domino effect, one risk creates another. Blood clots and hardened arteries, for instance, increase your risks for heart attack, stroke and peripheral artery disease. Smoking can also reduce your good cholesterol and your lung capacity, thus making it harder to get the physical activity you need for better health.

Only you can change your lifestyle…it’s time to take action and get moving!

Susan Covey is the Fitness Director at Acts Bayleigh Chase in Easton.