TAP Takes on Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite: A Chat with Maureen Curtin and Brian McGunigle

Tred Avon Players is thrilled to kick off its 2025 season with Neil Simon’s classic comedy, PLAZA SUITE, and the Spy was delighted to talk to Act III Director Maureen Curtin and actor Brian McGunigle. to get up to speed on the Neil Simon classic last week.

The talented cast includes new and returning actors to the TAP stage: Melissa Barcomb-Doyle(Karen Nash), Dean Goodwin (Sam Nash), Joseph Spain IV (Bellhop/Borden Eisler), MichelleSpain (Waiter), Leigh Marquess (Jean McCormack), Charles Ulveling (Jessie Kiplinger), Mary Ann Emerson (Muriel Tate), Susan Patterson (Norma Hubley), Brian McGunigle (Roy Hubley) and Jackie Royer (Mimsey Hubley).

PLAZA SUITE opens on Thursday, February 13, and runs for seven performances through Sunday, February 23. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons are at 2:00 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd in Oxford. Tickets are for adults, $25 / students, $15 (fees included). Preview Night (February 13) and Sunday matinees sell out quickly!

This video is approximately three minutes in length. To purchase tickets please go here.