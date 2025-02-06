Design with Jenn Martella: The Fannie Stuart house, c.1885

This street in Chestertown’s Historic District has been featured many times for its gems and the middle house in this colorful streetscape is today’s feature. When the current Owners bought the house, they had been told the three houses were built by a father for each of his daughters, so they would be close to his house further up the street.

The house’s appealing eclectic look begins with the Victorian touches of the full porch’s very low sloped roof supported by turned columns with chamfered bases and tops and the 2/2 windows; the Italianate details of the porch’s exposed eave brackets and the double arched top windows at the attic level; and the piece de resistance is the unusual roof shape of the single dormer that reminded me of a Tudor lady’s mantle. Great details that create great curb appeal!

The houses are aligned with each other so the porches encourage interactions with neighbors and plantings add some privacy. The white furnishings of the porch swing and Adirondack chairs stand out against the blue floor to create a cozy seating group and the Victorian front door’s fretwork adds texture to the space.

The slight offset in the truncated “L” shape of the one room wide, five rooms deep house enables windows at the front part of the house to have long views of the side and rear terraces. The arched arbor separates the side “service” area for HVAC equipment and storage for bikes from the rear terrace, accessed by the house’s side door that is protected by the low sloped roof with brackets.

The fully fenced, low maintenance yard, enhanced by mature trees for shade and other greenery, ends at the alley with parking for two cars. The yard’s spaciousness provides a safe area for children’s play, exercise for the family pet or for simply relaxing in this private outdoor room or the other terrace when spring has once again awakened the beauty of the garden.

The front door opens into a hallway with vistas through doorways to both the living room at the side wall and dining room at the end of the hall. My old farmhouse has shallow treads and high risers so I especially liked these deeper wood treads accented by white risers. The exquisite carved newel post introduces the wood balustrade with painted pickets and stained cap rail that extends to the third floor. The white walls highlight the beautiful wood floors found throughout the house. Behind the first part of the stairs, a sloped ceiling creates an alcove off the hall that could be fitted with cubbies, hall tree for coats, hunt table, etc. The period detail of the doorways’ fluted jambs adds texture to the white walls.

The living room’s white walls reflect the sunlight from the two front windows and one rear window and the white shutters over the bottom portion of the window can be adjusted for seated privacy when needed. The room’s period details includes picture molding around the perimeter of the room and the rosette trim at the corner of each window. The mix of white and floral upholstered pieces and the artwork that adds perspective to the wall creates a charming room for relaxation.

The focal point of the living room is the angled fireplace with a surround of deep gray soapstone panels with subtle Arts & Crafts decorative carvings. The mirror over the fireplace becomes another window and catches the reflection of the artwork over the sofa. The doorway next to the fireplace leads to the dining room.

The spacious dining room’s fireplace between the doorways matches the living room’s fireplace. The perimeter of the light colored neutral walls are detailed with picture molding and a chair rail interrupted by the two side windows opposite a single window. The size of the room easily accommodates this table for six but the room’s length could also accommodate a longer table for family holidays or entertaining.

Behind the dining room is a short hall opposite this full bathroom. I loved the period touches of the basket weave tile floor and the pedestal sink juxtaposed with the contemporary design of the shower’s tiled wall and non-slip pebble flooring. The shower’s glass door that spans the width of the rear wall expands the space visually. The stylish black accents of the shower frame, fittings, free standing storage unit with a glass front and side and accessories create an updated and very stylish bathroom. The finishing touch is the window with its diamond patterned leaded and stained glass design that the Owners commissioned from a stained glass workshop in Baltimore.

There is a direct vista from the kitchen to the living room through the dining room’s doorways that are aligned with each other. The kitchen’s bright blue walls, the red accent of the lamp on top of the wood breakfast bar and the stainless steel appliances stand out against the bright white of the cabinetry and the dark quartz countertops. Instead of a full backsplash, the wall between the base and upper cabinets is enhanced by a row of miniature artwork. These original watercolors are the work of notable local artist Marcy Dunn Ramsey, whose work can also be found in Chestertown’s Watershed restaurant and other locations.

The glass fronted and backlit upper cabinets both highlight the colorful pieces within and also minimize the mass of the cabinets. The accent blue wall leads to the rear room of the house.

This multi-purpose room that overlooks the rear yard has potential for several uses as a TV room with a sofa bed for extra guests, office, or a main floor bedroom. The wide window offers panoramic views of the yard and the urban landscape beyond.

Removing the side exterior door would give privacy to this room if a main floor bedroom is desired. Adding a small space off the kitchen’s exterior wall and relocating both the exterior door and the stack W/D from this room’s closet would allow the former W/D space to become a closet for a main floor bedroom.

The stairs from the main floor end at a dual landing with one hall continuing past the guest bedrooms along the side of the house. Another short hall leads both to the spacious primary bedroom and to another run of stairs to the third floor. The primary bedroom is located over the living room below and its closet is carved out of one back corner of the room. Placing the rod for the window treatments at the ceiling’s edge maintains the spatial volume of the room.

This flexible space has doors to both the primary bedroom and also to the hall so it could easily become another guest bedroom, office as shown, a family room or renovated to become a bathroom and walk-in closet for a primary ensuite. The hall door is opposite the window in the hall and with the two windows at the exterior of this room, the space has ample sunlight.

The hall bath has been as stylishly renovated as the main floor’s bathroom’s transformation. Gone are the days of platform Jacuzzis-my architectural clients want both a soaking tub and shower and the wall mounted rain shower head here solves both wants. The white beadboard wainscot flows seamlessly around the room below the window sill and the top of the lavatory cabinet. The soothing light aqua walls and the wood accents of the mirror’s frame, the sconces and the towel hooks are perfect finishing touches.

At the rear of second floor is another bedroom and it reminded me of my guest bedroom with its white iron frame and light aqua walls. The large rug adds color and the white shutters that cover the lower parts of the two windows add privacy. The rocking chair next to a well-stocked bookcase provides opportunities for reading before bedtime.

I envied the stairs to the third floor attic space since the access to my attic is only a pull-down stair! I was very pleasantly surprised to find what awaited me as I reached the top step.

The stairs opened into this spacious bonus room with delightful interior architecture from the low knee walls, the side gable wall and the front dormer with the bright white walls and ceiling reflecting the sunlight from the windows. The worktable placed under the dormer windows with bird’s eye views of the urban roofscapes and treetops gives one a break from work when needed. Painting the floor, side wall and millwork the aqua color was an inspired choice!

This historic gem offers an irresistible combination of charming eclectic architecture and interior period details including wood floors, stair balustrade with exquisite carved newel posts, moldings and two fireplaces with the stylish updated bathrooms and the kitchen that would please any chef. Large windows fill the rooms with sunlight that is reflected off the white or light colored walls. The outdoor rooms of the full front porch for interacting with neighbors and the private fenced rear yard for family fun with two brick terraces enhanced by mature trees and lush greenery are perfect spots for relaxing at the end of the day. The house’s flexible room layout offers the potential for a main floor bedroom or a second floor primary ensuite. The staircase ends at a “bonus room” that offers myriad possibilities-office, studio, playroom, or teen gathering space with bird’s eye views of the rooftops and mature trees of downtown Chestertown. Wonderful renovation and bravo for the bold color choices!

For more information about this property, contact Andy Alderdice at Long and Foster Real Estate, 240-497-1700 (o), 301-466-5898 (c), or [email protected]. For more pictures and pricing, visit www.andy4homes.com ,“Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by TruPlace, 301-972-3201

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.