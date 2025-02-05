 The Artists’ Gallery Presents “Mini Masterpieces”

On First Friday, February 7th, The Artists’ Gallery will feature “Mini Masterpieces” by their five partners: Bonnie Foster Howell, Barbara Zuehlke, Nancy Thomas, Mary Ellen Mabe and Evie Baskin. The Artists’ Gallery originally opened in Chestertown and is entering their 21st year of operation. The gallery is run by their five partners who live on the Eastern Shore and commute on a regular basis from their residences in Easton, Ridgely, Sudlersville and Kingstown. They enjoy taking turns running the daily operations of The Artists’ Gallery and often may be found working at their easels in between visitors.

“Mini Masterpieces” encompasses a collection of small compositions, from landscapes based on their travels around the world to painting a beloved pet. Each

partner in The Artists’ Gallery has a history of work that continues to draw the eye. The gallery was originally started by Bonnie Foster Howell, who graduated from St. Andrews College in Laurinburg, NC with a BA in Fine Arts and has studied and taught art for many years in both public and private schools. Her prize-winning oils may be found in homes and collections across the country. Barbara Zuehlke works in various mediums with a focus on watercolor. A native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Barbara earned a BFA in graphics and painting from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and has shown her work in many Eastern Shore art shows and is signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society. Nancy Thomas studied art at The Torpedo Factory in Alexandria, Virginia and the Corcoran School of Art in Washington, DC and is a juried member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society and The Washington Watercolor Association. Mary Ellen Mabe grew up in New York near the Finger Lakes and has spent a good part of her life in the art world. She is a member of the St. Michael’s Art League and has won awards in Local Color in Easton and has been a juried artist in The Oxford Fine Arts Show for many years. Evie Baskin grew up in Florida, graduating from Florida State with a BA in Visual Art. After moving to

Alexandria, she continued her figurative work in oil and silverpoint with The Torpedo Factory, ultimately relocating to the Eastern Shore where she began working in pastel. She is an accredited member of the Maryland Society of Portrait Painters in Annapolis and the Portrait Society of America. All the partners are members of The Working Artists’ Forum in Easton.