Running for a Cause: Emma Cease to run Boston Marathon for her biggest fan

On April 21, Emma Cease will take on the Boston Marathon’s infamous Heartbreak Hill with a deeply personal mission—to support her father’s fight against stage-four cancer.

A 2022 Washington College graduate, Cease currently works at the college’s Center for Environmental Sciences. When her father, David Cease, received a terminal diagnosis last year, she knew she had to do something meaningful to help.

Throughout Emma’s athletic career—from soccer to track and cross country—her father was always her biggest supporter, never missing a race, and often leaving work early just to cheer her on at long-distance events. Now, she wants to return the favor by running famous marathon in his honor.

However, time-qualifying for the Boston Marathon isn’t an option on such short notice. Instead, Emma appealed to the Boston Marathon Cam Neely Cancer Foundation team and secured a coveted spot—if she can raise $12,000 for cancer research.

With just 70 days left, Emma is closing in on her goal and turning to the community for support to help her cross the finish line.

To contribute and ensure her father can witness the most important race of her life, visit her fundraising page here.

The Spy recently spoke with Emma Cease via Zoom. Watch the interview below (approximately five minutes in length).